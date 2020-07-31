Evenepoel Masterclass to Lead

He is only 20 years old but the greats of the international squad already fear him. Is called Remco Evenepoel and in the hardest stage of the Burgos return gave a master class of talent to overwhelm the purest climbers of the race, win the stage with solvency and be leader in the general in the absence of two stages.

This beardless cyclist who is called to be in no time the best in the world does it all well. It has a wheeler plant, so it is a wonder in time trials. One-day races also dominate them like few others. This Thursday he added one more record to his presentation card and dominated the climb to Picón Blanco, a special category port of 8.5 kilometers with an average difference of 8.9%.













Young Roger Adrià dreamed of the stage win after being the strongest of a nine-runner break

He had no rivals despite the fact that the stage was hell. A constant seven port ups and downs with a final climax for pure climbers. Young Roger Adrià dreamed of a stage win after being the strongest of a nine-runner’s breakaway, but when the race leaders scrambled for victory at the last port, he was unable to maintain his slim lead.

The wind hardened a stage full of mountainous complications between Sargentes de la Lora and Picón Blanco, 150 kilometers. The hostilities reached beyond 50 kilometers for the goal. Bora and Ineos printed a great rhythm in the peloton, which broke apart in small groups until there were only eight riders left, all of them from both teams. Carapaz (Ineos) and and Majka (Bora) entered the cut and started a time trial to wear down the rest of their rivals.





Bennett is now at 18 seconds, Mikel Landa at 32 and Esteban Chaves at 36

It was ten hellish kilometers before the three groups that had formed rejoined, among them Valverde and Enric Mas, from MoviStar, disappointing on the final climb. At the foot of the last port, Roger Adrià kept a three-minute advantage, but the Michelton rhythm left him with no options. With three kilometers to go Esteban Chaves unleashed a strong attack to which Evenepoel, Bennett and Carapaz responded. Just when they reached the young Adrià, Evenepoel left alone with a strong attack.









Despite not being a climber, the Belgian, only 20 years old, was a steamroller in the last kilometer. He demonstrated a strength improper of his age and rose with a triumph of enormous force that served to dress himself as a leader. Bennett is now at 18 seconds, Mikel Landa at 32 and Esteban Chaves at 36. Valverde is eleventh at 2m 09s.







