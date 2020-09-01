Evenepoel investigated: what does his director get out of his pocket after his fall?

They took something out of his pocket. The team Deceuninck-QuickStep has confirmed that the Anti-Doping Cycling Foundation (CADF) has opened an investigation into the object that the sports director of the training, Davide bramati, took out of the pocket of Remco Evenepoel after his accident at Il Lombardia. The team has stated that Bramati took out “a small bottle containing nutritional products.”

Suspicions arose from a video in which Bramati taking a white object out of his pocket Evenepoel as he lay in the ravine after his accident. Some reports suggested that it could be a data device to illegally transmit strategically important power data to the team car for a sporting advantage.









Deceuninck-QuickStep insisted that the white object was a small bottle and not a data device: “As has already been publicly stated, the object that was captured being taken out of the pockets of Remco it was a small bottle containing nutritional products and it was removed in order to help it to be placed more comfortably by the medical staff on the stretcher ”, according to a statement from the Belgian team.

Evenepoel, from the hospital, falls apart: “I’ll be honest. This morning I have been crying in my hospital bed in my father’s arms. This is how I felt, shit. I was fighting for my life at the time. And my team was trying to do the best for me! ”









