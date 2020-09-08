European clubs estimate a revenue decrease of 4 billion

After an unprecedented football season finale, very complicated by living with the pandemic, the 24th meeting of the RCT (Association of European Clubs), held electronically, has served to take stock of the decrease in income due to the Covid-19, which according to the organization will amount to 4 billion in the next two years.

"We are seeing the largest decreases in revenue, which will be approximately 4,000 million euros in the next two years and, according to FIFA, 90% of these losses will be borne by the clubs," said the president of the ECA to the pair that top leader of Juventus, Andrea Agnelli.













The good health of the entities, vital for football

“According to FIFA, 90% of these losses will be borne by the clubs”





Andrea Agnelli

President of the ECA and Juventus







“We need to have a fairly consistent understanding of what the economic importance has been for the clubs,” he said. It should be remembered that Barça, for example, it will close the course with a decrease in its income that will be approximately 300 million euros, which will lower the total figure from 1,100 million to 800 million.

The main economic hole for the clubs derives from the lack of public in the stadiums. “If something connects us all, regardless of whether we come from a top club, a medium club or a small club, it is that we have stadiums. That has been practically eliminated ”, explained Agnelli.

Florentino Pérez, president of Real Madrid.

(Marshal / EFE)



In his speech, the Italian businessman assured that the pandemic has shown how "the business risk of the industry falls on the clubs." For this reason, he requested the union of the entities, that they be "one voice": "My hope is that we unite collectively, as responsible individuals, each of us as clubs," he explained.













Next season, a challenge

Despite the difficult situation that football is going through, Agnelli praised the work done by the clubs. "We should all be proud to have completed the season and we should all be very proud to start this new season which will be very, very challenging both on and off the field," he said.








