Esteve Calzada: “Our objective is to consolidate ourselves in Second”

Many wanted to believe, but the target resisted. The chimera of the Second division today is an incontestable reality for him Sabadell, who returns to professional football five years later. It is a new historical milestone for the club after some very hard years in which it hit rock bottom, even flirting with the possibility of a disappearance. But a new owner came, Was Calzada, and new investors who bet on an entity that is the third in Catalonia by curriculum. Together they rescued her from the well with the maxim of returning it to Segunda in five years. Only three have passed and Sabadell returns to the elite, where he hopes to settle with a more consolidated economic project.









“Achieving it this year is incredible and more considering the Second B next year, with 100 teams, or as I call it, the league Frankenstein”, Explains the president of the club, Esteve Calzada, to The vanguard as he returns by car from Marbella, an already unforgettable place for the club. Still with a numb body of the joy of achieving something desired, but with what he did not allow himself to dream out of superstition, Calzada reflects on what it means to enter professional football. “You pride yourself on making many people happy and that is the most important thing. We are assimilating that we have succeeded. Anything that comes out of the second B, which is a well, is a joy. This was our third year at the club, but it was the first real attempt, because the previous ones did not have this objective. Achieving it is the greatest success of my professional career ”.







I don’t know where the club would be today if we hadn’t arrived, possibly I wouldn’t have survived ”







Was Calzada

President of the CE Sabadell







Calzada took over the club in 2017 when the club was on the verge of economic collapse. Two years had to pass for a “very complex sanitation. They were very hard because the club we found was much worse than what we had been told. I do not know where the club would be today if we had not arrived, possibly it would not have survived, “says Calzada.

The Second represents a new challenge for a project that is farrowed to do great things, although Calzada prefers to be cautious. “The goal should be stay this year and next and the next. The teams that go up are the main candidates to go down. We have to be realistic and consolidate ourselves in Second ”, he points out.















The goal should be to stay, this year and the next and the next ”







Was Calzada

President of the CE Sabadell







For this, he is very clear about the path, which is none other than taking advantage of the good relationships he maintains with many important clubs to be “ingenious and get the most out of a budget that will be one of the lowest in the category.” “The lower limit must be Second Division. If we consolidate and eventually we can get to Primera, why not. What I hope is not to return to the second B well ”, he concludes.

Still hoarse from the celebration, Ángel Martínez, team captain, defines what he lived as “something historic, very difficult to achieve and that we will remember the rest of our lives. When we celebrated, we were not aware of what we had accomplished. Now you realize how big it is for the city, for the club. The cherry on top of winning the Barça subsidiary was a story ending. “







It is something historic, very difficult to achieve and that we will remember the rest of our lives “







Angel Martinez

Captain of the CE Sabadell













