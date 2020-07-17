A match between two clubs that are a caricature of what they should be. Only one is already a Second and the other can still reach Europe. He who can reach Europe won because the one who is already in Second has turned the grotesque into a profession and vice. Rufete threw Abelardo to sit on the bench and adds a whopping zero wins, zero draws and six losses. In six games, of course.





Diego López, 4: Flaccid

Very soft on air balloons. Gameiro beat him in the first hand-to-hand.





Pipa, 6: Safe

He took the opportunity to demonstrate that he can stop Guedes-type players. Right now, although he plays little, he is the most fit right-back for Espanyol. He is followed by Víctor Gómez and later by Javi López. Defend hard and attack decisively.













Bernardo, 4: Exceeded

They got off his back very easily. With forward defense you can do little because you have less waist than a cone. And yet, he is one of the best players in this final stretch of the championship, which speaks volumes.





Cabrera, 4: Anodyne

Although it is true that a central defender can do little for the team to score a goal, the Uruguayan does not even convey the character of when he arrived. Normal, with which it falls. But equally reprehensible.





Dídac Vilá, 2: Hardcover

He did not see them coming, neither in defense nor in attack. Assistance to Gameiro passes between his legs, which is not so serious, but it is a sample of how mummified he is at this point in the season, when the load of minutes begins to weigh seriously.





David López, 6: Downcast

If in recent games he was one of the few that deserved a special mention, in this he reduced water as he could. He defended with pride, with what little strength he has left.





Marc Roca, 5: Indifferent

With a stride he covered a large part of the midfield but it meant nothing. He already has one less penance left as a parakeet.





Darder, 5: Frivolous

To be able to butt it in the small area and control it with the knee instead of kicking and scoring is an improper tattering in a team that has already gone down and has (with this) eight consecutive losses. Of course, he was a starter and finally played for the center and shot on occasion.













Embarba, 7: Contradictory

He is able to dribble against several rivals, break lines with mischief and leave the striker in the goal mouth, just as he is able to try a petroleum jelly when alone in the area, with the goalkeeper sold. He is, without a doubt, one of the few Blue and Whites who are saved. And he tried to score from any distance, which is already something.





Wu Lei, 3: Erratic

Because it errs and because it moves aimlessly. It almost meets all the meanings of the adjective, because it is also unpredictable and changes frequently. He was able to score 0-1 on a very clear occasion but sent the shot to a pixel far from the virtual public.





From Thomas, 2: Fatuo

He paced the grass as if the thing was no longer with him. Alberto Martínez tweeted “De Tomás and the pressure after loss” because only then did he tense up to run, when he lost it. Cillessen avoided marking and that this paragraph was very different. Because that means a goal for a striker: playing well or playing poorly. And when you walk, a goal makes the difference between being a genius or a bum.





Melendo, 6: Awake

He came in wanting to touch the ball, to play fast and between the lines and, badly, he did it. Although he never got a reward.













Campuzano, 6: Fighter

Try to take advantage of any minute on the field to earn a more relevant position.





Pol Lozano, 5: Rolled

Little could participate in the minutes he played. Still, he added minutes in the elite.





Melamed, 6: Daring

He entered, controlled, and put Cillessen on the spot. Little more can you ask of a youth squad with so few minutes.





Vargas, 5: Starred

He was the star signing of Rufete’s summer. And the now-coach, who was about to play, said it last day. He was able to enjoy less than ten minutes against Valencia and he almost scored the equalizer but sent a great shot to the post.







