Rufete constantly talks about leaving a good image, about starting to build the season in Segunda from now on, but he does not seem to influence the dressing room. Two absurd penalties sentenced in the first half to a Espanyol without soul or pride or shame.





Diego López, 7: Resigned

You can already make a huge game, even stop a penalty, which is impossible to keep the goal to zero when the defense commits two penalties in one part.





Víctor Gómez, 3: Suspended

The game started nervous and imprecise and he put the icing on the cake with a very clear penalty hand. The good thing is that now Espanyol no longer plays anything and these exams that he is suspending, if he has mental strength, will serve him to grow. Conditions are not lacking.













Bernardo, 3: Newbie

He committed a clear penalty just in front of the referee, who did not see it in the first instance and had to resort to VAR. An improper penalty from a player from his experience. In addition, it was





Cabrera, 5: Deshinchado

Since the Cabrera championship resumed, it has deflated. He directs and maintains his composure, but his character does not influence his peers. However, this time it was accurate in long shipments, one of its specialties.





Dídac Vilá, 6: Férreo

He played as if he wanted to show that he does deserve the renovation. He fought and won almost all the duels that occurred by his side. It was lavished in attack with speed and multiple centers to the area.





David López, 6: Downcast

He distributed short and long. He defended forcefully, put order but it was of little use. The team also fell apart.





Marc Roca, 4: Inconstant

They easily beat him in the midfield and had no incidence in the offensive game. Very poor midfielder match.





Embarba, 6: Incisive

Think fast and dare to dribble, overflow and shoot from any position, whether on set pieces or in play. The only salvageable thing in the game.





Melendo, 4: Banned

When he starts, clarity is expected of him in the last stages of attack, but the left-hander only provided a soft pass between the lines, insufficient to overcome the Eibar defense.













Víctor Campuzano, 4: Shadowed

He could hardly contribute anything in attack. Those of Mendilibar were planted well and found no gaps either in front or behind the rear.





Calleri, 4: Dry

If he continues like this, everything points to the end of the season with a single goal. He was the man who had to replace the seventeen goals in Liga de Borja Iglesias. He had it close with a stick and a header, but little else.





From Thomas, 4: Abúlico

He was a substitute the day after it was confirmed that his clause allows him to leave on loan to a First team in case of transfer. He entered and his presence did not change anything.





Wu Lei, 4: Anesthetized

He has days in which his entry from the bench does not serve as a shock or anything like that.





Nico Melamed, 6: Apprentice

Little by little he discovers what it is to compete in the worst conditions. Melamed is light in this bleak situation.





Darder, 5: Substitute

That it is the fourth change, no matter the circumstances, is striking, but it should not be by chance.







