It was Primera’s most decaf goodbye that no Spanish man could imagine. Espanyol played their last minutes in the elite and did not pass the tie, which meant that Celta did not accompany them to Segunda. A party, in a paraketer key, absolutely inconsequential that only left some details of the youngest.





Oier, 6: Heir

He is the one indicated to replace Diego López if he does not renew. He hardly had to intervene against Celta, but his figure generates expectations regarding the coming season.





Pipa, 6: Safe

In every game he enjoys minutes, he shows that he is capable of playing as a starter. Center with precision, defend with solvency and is becoming more secure.













David López, 6: Central

He played central instead of midfield. He was firm before Celta’s attacks both from above and below.





Cabrera, 6: Serious

He returned to the level expected of him. He was strong in all actions and sent the ball to his feet.





Dídac Vilá, 6: Rocoso

It was a stuck game and he was attentive to all the inaccuracies. It is a fixture for Rufete and everything points to it being renewed for the coming season.





Pol Lozano, 6: Calmed

He made a mistake that can be ruled by any party against. He still needs maturity to guide the team from the pivot. But when he plays calm the ball flows and the team does too.





Marc Roca, 7: Portentoso

He played one of the best games of the season. With power both in attack and defense. It was shown as the midfielder it is, but this performance is late.





Melendo, 5: Shy

Much more must be demanded of a player than last season was key to qualifying for Europe. It has the quality to command the marrow parrot and it does not.





Nico Melamed, 6: Solved

Little by little he accumulates minutes in First and everything points to Rufete wanting him to be one of the Blue and Whites’ hopes for the coming season. You have plenty of qualities, now you must mature them.













Embarba, 7: Key

He has been showing parties like the most dangerous player of the blue and white set. Against Celta he scored a goal that was canceled. It must be a key piece in the Second Division.





Wu Lei, 5: Inaccurate

He did pretty much everything right except when he had to kick. He haggled, overflowed, nodded, unmarked himself, found spaces and focused. But he is still not a reliable player in front of goal.





Vargas, 6: Animated

It was the first change and he returned the confidence with joy. He shot at the first opportunity he had, something missing from this team.





Campuzano, 6: Spare

Everything indicates that he will be a player who will gain weight in the squad next season. If it is a regular replacement for Rufete, it is not by chance.





Naldo, 6: Honored

He probably played his last minutes as a Blue and Whites’ footballer because he ends his contract. A center-back who has sometimes performed at a very good level to replace the usual starting center-backs.





Pedrosa, 5: Discreet

Discreet as its performance throughout the season. He is young and Espanyol has high expectations for him.





Víctor Sánchez, 5: Destemplado

He entered at a much lower rate than what was being played on the field, which was nothing out of the ordinary either. He assisted Aspas so that he was about to overtake Celta. However, he was about to change the history of the vigueses with a shot that hit the crossbar.







