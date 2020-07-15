Espanyol speeds up the search for a coach

There are two games left until the season ends and Rufete He will direct the players from the bench. The team is already sentenced, it will be last in the classification for the first time in its history. And that is why profiling the team for the coming season, in Monday, press. Rufete, in turn the club’s sports director, already assured a few days ago that, despite being concentrated on the grass, the offices are working.

According to the Balearic regional television and the Mallorcan newspaper Last

Hour, Vicente

Moreno has informed the Mallorca his desire to change the air next season. He still has one year left on his contract, but Diary

As points out that the coach would have started conversations with the Spanish to seek promotion to First.













Promoted Mallorca from Segunda B to Primera in two seasons

Moreno managed to join the Vermilion Club of Monday

B Second and Second to First in two courses. In Primera, however, things are not going very well and he struggles not to descend. With one of the fairest squads in the category, Mallorca is second to last four points from salvation and with only six to go. Chances are, not so Espanyol.

In the Blue and Whites’ environment, it is ensured that a coach with experience in Second Division is tracked down, who knows how to compete, who knows the players and who, if they give him the tools, can create a competitive team with Rufete. In the list of possible technicians for Espanyol is also Pacheta, currently in the Elche. The former parakeet player had to go out to deny the information that linked him to the Barcelona team because he was rebuked on the street by an amateur.