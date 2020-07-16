Espanyol is interested in Vicente Moreno for his project in Segunda

He Spanish Today he plays one of the two games he has left in First

Division in Mestalla against him Valencia. But the focus will not be on the grass, where the blue and white team no longer plays absolutely anything, but in the offices. According to assures IB3

TV, the until now coach of Mallorca, Vicente

Moreno, has decided not to continue next year in the team he has led since Monday

B up to First. This change of scenery could be due to a negotiation, which the islands claim is advanced, with Espanyol.

Like the offensive playing style that Mallorca has shown this course

Vicente Moreno’s profile is one that fits like a glove in the needs that Espanyol’s sports management has set. Have experience in Monday and has been promoted to the First Division. Without being any guarantee, they also like the offensive playing style that Mallorca has shown this course, with one of the lowest budgets in the category.

Designing a quality and hungry template is the goal

This season Mallorca has always lived on the brink of abyss and in the absence of two games is four points from an already complicated salvation. Despite this, his work has always been analyzed in a very positive way on the island.

