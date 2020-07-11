Espanyol is already working on remodeling the squad and structure to return to Primera

He Spanish He has not stopped suffering. The nightmare it has only just begun. He fifth descent His story was confirmed after several weeks evicted. Now begins a task that within the club has been defined as refoundation. A new beginning. An opportunity to lay a foundation solid enough to allow promotion to the first year. For this, immediate but very important decisions are required. Rufete He will continue to lead the project that collapsed last year. But the president Chen

Yansheng continues to show commitment to get out of the well as soon as possible Monday

Division.









Espanyol’s restructuring will not start from scratch. The maximum shareholder months ago that he began to move pieces. The two CEOs, the corporate one, Roger

Guasch, and the sports car, Oscar

Perarnau, were dismissed. In addition, minor changes were made in the sports structure in which Rufete acquired more power and has been configuring a team of his full confidence. Joseph

Maria

Durán, the new and only CEO, will be the key piece to complete this reconstruction, which goes through, above all, a profound renovation of the workforce.





Healthy coffers

With a budget of 50 million, the objective will be to prevent the departure of De Tomás and Embarba

For this, Espanyol will have the largest budget in the history of the Second Division, around 50 million euros. This is because the first year after relegation the club will receive some 20 million from the League’s guarantee fund. This amount, which ensures the good economic health of the entity, should be enough to maintain key pieces of the first team, such as newcomers Raúl de Tomás, Adrián Embarba or Lele Cabrera, and set up a competitive block on that basis. A separate chapter will be the renovations. Several players, such as Diego López, Javi López and Dídac Vilà, some of them pointed out by the fans, agreed to continue it next year during confinement. The club could now derogate, although the new regulations of the League for this market force to sell before buying. The entity’s strategy has been to secure players on payroll in an uncertain market. Others like Iturraspe, Corchia, Bernardo, Ferreyra, Calleri or Naldo will not continue.









When investing in signings it will be more important than ever to be right. The complexity of the Second Division means that the technical secretariat, together with the arriving coach, have to analyze the market in a very different way. Profiles with experience in a longer and more mentally demanding competition will be sought. But as important or more than soccer players will be the coach’s choice. The debate is served. A coach with experience in the category or another with a certain background on the national or international scene. Pacheta, former parakeet player and coach in Segunda del Elche, and Heinze, a coach to Rufete’s liking and confidence, are the representatives of both currents. Experimental options such as former parakeet Luis García are totally ruled out.





Coach

Pacheta and Heinze, best positioned to sit on the bench next season

The president and maximum shareholder of the club, Chen Yansheng, has shown his full commitment to the entity despite the decline. “The biggest responsibility for the sporting result of this season is mine. So I want to express my deepest and sincere apologies to the fans, “he said in a message sent from China. “We set the season – he continued – as an exciting challenge, and we have failed. This is very painful, but it does not mean that we lose hope and hope. We have a good financial situation, large assets and above all, our hobby, which will be decisive to achieve success again, “he assured. “We promise to inherit and promote the glorious tradition of the club’s 120 years, and we look forward to the return of a stronger Espanyol,” he concluded.









The parakeet team is obliged, as soon as possible, to re-generate optimism in a hobby that has felt helpless. The banners in the stadium and in the sports city with messages against the footballers are a clear sign of rupture. Reconnecting the fans with exciting signings and, why not, offers in subscriptions will be necessary to generate expectations. They know within the club that they only have one bullet. That the promotion will be this season or it will be even more difficult. Hence the enormous responsibility that the technicians have in their hands in the coming weeks.







