Espanyol dispenses with communication and security directors

Changes in the organization chart continue Spanish since the season ended. First the former vice president, Carlos

Garcia

Pont, announced his resignation. This Friday it has been known that until now communication and security directors, Agustin

Rodriguez and Antoni

War, respectively, are no longer part of the Blue and Whites’ club.

Agustín Rodríguez took over from Xavi

Salvatella in mid-2018, after Salvatella stopped directing the club’s communication after arriving in 2011. Rodríguez was chosen by Roger

Guasch, who ceased to be the corporate general manager of Espanyol this December.

Antoni Guerra, for his part, also came to the club in 2018, in this case in September, to replace the controversial Àlvar

Mallafré at the head of the club’s security, highly criticized for the harsh measures he took regarding the animation stands.







