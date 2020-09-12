Espanyol debuts against Albacete in the Second long distance race

The Second Division has 42 games. As if it were a 42-kilometer marathon. It may not even end there because depending on how he stays in the rankings afterwards you have to weather the promotion playoffs. A never ending story that can be used for all kinds of moments. Especially when the urgencies are pressing, when he has just dropped from First and when history forces him to recover quickly.

Espanyol knows all that and also knows that the sooner they lay the first stone in their quest for promotion, the better. Tonight the blue and white team opens in the Second Division and meets again with Cornellà after the disastrous season they completed the previous year. An exercise to throw directly into the trash but also to take note of everything that should not be done. Those responsible at the club made an amendment resolution and it is time to begin to demonstrate it. A victory today against Albacete would help to recover the illusion of a hobby that he saw from a distance and from the closed door as his team did not

Those of Vicente Moreno must adapt quickly to the uniqueness of the category

Clean and clean. This is what the 28,479 Blue and White members are waiting for and what the new coach, a Vicente Moreno, an expert in promotions, knows about the category and its difficulties, wants. It is not easy to return when you get off. Ask Girona, who was left with honey on his lips this summer. But Espanyol have always risen immediately after their previous descents. It is what he will try again but that is still a long way off. You have to cement it week after week in a category of rips and tears, standing strong and of tremendous equality. La Segunda has its own uniqueness and Espanyol must adapt as soon as possible to that paradigm shift, as Moreno himself declared last Thursday.

It will be the first time that Espanyol meets Albacete in Second. In First they did face each other and with good results for the Spanish players when they acted as locals. Distant precedents that now do not work

Vicente Moreno will not be able to have the injured David López and Pedrosa but he will have two of the summer signings in the eleven, Miguelón and Fran Mérida. Meanwhile, Albacete, led by a seasoned man like Lucas Alcaraz, has the casualties of Liberto Beltrán, Nahuel Arroyo, Gorosito and Azamoun.

The Espanyol coach sees his team ready. "We arrived very well. It has been a somewhat unusual preseason for many things, but you have to adapt to the circumstances. I see the team excited, looking forward to the game. The players are doing well, with a suitable physical tone and wanting to compete ". Today words will give way to deeds.








