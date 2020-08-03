Espanyol asks to cancel all declines

Two weeks after the league competition ended, Espanyol has issued a statement asking for “the elimination of the descents” in the “competitions tutleadas by LaLiga”. As a counterpoint, he explains the fact that the RFEF had already done so and explains that months after the restart, stopped due to the pandemic, “circumstances have appeared that have prevented the league from developing on equal terms for all participants.

Espanyol gives three examples. The first: "The last day of LaLiga SmartBank could not be disputed in a unified way due to the suspension of Deportivo de La Coruña-CF Fuenlabrada, which has caused a situation without an easy solution because it may affect third teams." The second: "The lack of public in the stadiums has been a great prejudice for all the clubs, but, in our case, that circumstance has been much more remarkable since we were playing against five direct rivals in the fight for permanence."













They feel disadvantaged at a sporting level and, doubly, at an economic level

And, the third and no less important for the Blue and Whites’ club is that they have “made an effort to compete normally, despite having confirmed that, in the professional squads, during the months of March and April, there have been a good number of players infected with COVID-19, with the consequent damage that the disease leaves for many weeks. ” At this point they put Valencia as another example of a damaged club.

The people of Barcelona consider that “the situations that have occurred are irremediably unfair in what refers to the sporting aspect, since in this final of the league they have not competed under the same conditions of equality as before the suspension” and that “the economic impact of COVID-19 will be extended to the 20-21 season. ” If Espanyol decided to retake the competition, in the Viana pact, it was “to save, at least, a large part of television revenues and thus avoid an extreme situation, which would have caused the bankruptcy of the sector and the loss of many jobs job”.

Press conference of the leaders of Espanyol after the descent. (EP)



In this sense, the entity adds that they must add "the economic effect that a decline implies" because "the accumulated punishment is devastating and unfair to all those affected." Hence, they consider "unacceptable" that "the most affected are punished or doubly penalized."










