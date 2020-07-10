Espanyol apologizes “with all my heart” to the fans

“We have fallen. It hurts a lot and we assume all mistakes. We apologize to all our parrot hobby. Sorry, with all my heart. ” This is how the brief statement entitled “Proud to be parakeets” begins that the Spanish He published on his social networks a few hours after the derby ended in the Camp

New. Those of Rufete

they fell defeated 1-0 and thus certified the descent to Monday

Division twenty-six years later.

Before the cameras, first the captain, Let me know

López, and later the coach and sports director, Rufete, also apologized. And the club’s statement went in the same direction as his speeches: “Have no doubt that we will rise stronger, for this shield, for this shirt and for our people.”















We will do our best to return the club to Primera ”







Official statement from Espanyol







There are three days left for the league championship to end but from now on the Blue and Whites’ entity assures that “we will put all our efforts into returning the club to First

Division, the place it deserves for our almost 120 years of history. Because this feeling, even though I suffer now, is the most beautiful thing in the world ”. “Yesterday, today, tomorrow and always. Proud to be parakeets. Together we will return ”, the statement ends.

It is planned that this Thursday morning, the owner and maximum shareholder of the club, Chen

YanshengGive a message to Espanyol fans in the wake of the relegation and the worst season in the club’s history.