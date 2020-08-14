Erik Choupo-Moting, the PSG hero who was not even registered

Neymar

collected the MVP trophy that accredited him as the best player of the match and in a trait of generosity gave it to Erik Choupo-Moting, the player who had scored in the add-on 2-1 who avoided extra time, eliminated the heroic Atalanta and certified the pass of the PSG to the semifinals of the Champions from this rare final to eight in Lisbon. Choupo-Moting shouldn’t be there. PSG had not even registered him in the Champions League before the pandemic and from Paris some ventured that it was the worst signing of the Al Jelaifi era. It’s those things that make soccer so unpredictable and adorable.









Choupo-Moting is no newcomer, but rather a forward back from everything. Born in Hamburg 31 years ago, to a Cameroonian family of origin, before arriving at the billionaire PSG he has worked in different German clubs, such as Hamburg (he played five seasons in the German fourth division with the B of the Hanseatic capital team) to then go through Nuremberg, Mainz, Schalke and spend a season in the modest Stoke of the Premier, where he scored five goals and except for a double against Manchester United did not stand out. Stoke ended up losing the category.





A modest resume

Choupo-Moting played for Hamburg, Mainz, Nuremberg and Stoke before joining PSG

His signing for PSG in the summer of 2018 is only understood by the insistence of the German coach Thomas Tuchel, who had already had him at his command in Hamburg and Mainz, although he had hardly ever been the undisputed starter in their line-ups. In that first season, in the shadow of the Uruguayan Edinson Cavani, played 22 games and scored three goals. Their numbers in the current one (cut abruptly by the French Government) were even worse: only nine games but the same three goals scored.

So much so that Tuchel decided not to register Choupo-Moting for the Champions League. The international for Cameroon had to watch the round of 16 matches against Dortmund from the stands. The story changed with Cavani’s resignation to extend his contract on June 30. Tuchel looked around him and remembered his protégé.









Thomas Tuchel hugs Choupo-Moting after the move to the next phase of the Champions League (DAVID RAMOS / AFP)



Before Atalanta, Choupo-Moting entered in the 79th minute by a misguided Mauro Icardi. At that time PSG overwhelmed the Italians with Neymar and Mbappé unleashed, but the bad luck seemed inevitable and the Parisians had all the look of a team eliminated, a drama for Al Jelaifi, who has built this PSG based on pulling petrodollar heels almost exclusively to win the Champions League.

However, this time the story was going to change. Marquinhos achieved the equalizer in the 90th minute and Choupo-Moting appeared in the 92nd to end a play between Neymar and Mbappé. The surprise guest had stolen the limelight and become the hero.







