Endesa Women’s League returns with 16 teams

The Endesa women’s league faces an atypical season, with an increase from fourteen to sixteen teams, which represents “a significant challenge due to the pandemic and in which the priorities are safety and health,” according to Oscar Graefenhain, director general of the Spanish Basketball Federation.

The start of the Women’s League (September 18-20) is preceded by the Super Cup played by four teams (Perfumerías Avenida, Spar Girona, Lointek Gernika Bizkaia and Valencia Basket), in a single venue, Bilbao, and played under a strict protocol of The Super Cup was won by Perfumerías Avenida, who won the final (66-50) at Palaua Lointek Gernika.









“We can get a positive reading of the Super Cup, which was to play the final, something that represents a step forward for the club. The intention is to compete to the maximum with all the favorites always ”, said Rosó Buch, from Lointek Gernika, during the telematic presentation of the Endesa Women’s League. Laia Palau, captain of the Spanish team and Spar Girona, declared that this season they face it with “enthusiasm because they have a team with very intelligent and versatile players.”

“The common denominator that I see is that this League is going to be very even and very competitive. Basketball and the League grow and every game will have its one. You have to be very cautious because this is going to be like a marathon and you have to compete a hundred meters. All the games are going to be important and whoever has more capacity in the long term will win, because it will be a highly conditioned year, “he confessed.





For Laia, that the women’s League can be resumed is “a good sign” due to everything that is being experienced due to the coronavirus and she said that she finds it “fascinating that the League continues to grow.” “It is time to bet on women. I was afraid that the weaker structures would collapse or fall back. We are very aware that it is a crisis that will continue and will have an impact on the economic system, but we hope that next year everything will be a mirage, “he said.

Cristina Ouviña, from Valencia Basket, highlighted “the competitiveness and high level that the League shows day after day with the return of players who could be abroad is a step forward.” “There are also very good young players, so I think any team can beat you. We have to keep our feet on the ground. We are a new team, although we know each other from the national teams, and going crazy in September does not make sense. You have to work and connect the pieces of good players to make it a team. If we do, we will be up at the end of the year, “he said.









Silvia Domínguez, captain of Perfumerías Avenida, spoke about her team, of which she said that “there are still two new additions to go”, although she admitted that it is “positive that the young players who were there last year have taken a step forward to be important and play at a higher pace ”.





“We know what it means to play many games, in a tight league, anyone can beat anyone and surprising results can be given,” confessed Domínguez. Oscar Graefenhain, general director of the Spanish Basketball Federation, recognized that this championship is “an important challenge because the pandemic is a new situation for everyone.”

”The players are the true thrust of this championship. We have important challenges at the health level, we are in the spotlight and we must be an example for society “, confessed the FEB leader, who stressed” the importance of respecting the protocols to prioritize safety. “

“We are going to do everything in our power to fulfill it. Once that is assured, we believe it is essential that life continues and resuming competitions with these guarantees is important ”, he said.

Ignacio Jiménez, Endesa’s General Director of Communication, declared that the women’s basketball league “has been, is and will continue to be a source of pride” for his company because it is “the way to demonstrate the idea that we are the home of those who love the basketball”.

The 16 teams participating in the women’s Endesa League are Alter Enersun Al-Qázeres Extremadura (Cáceres), Cadi La Seu, Campus Promete (Logroño), Casademont Zaragoza, Ciudad de La Laguna Tenerife, Duran Maquinaría Ensino (Lugo), Embutidos Pajariel Bembibre PDM, IDK Euskotren (San Sebastián), Kutxabank Araski (Vitoria), Lointek Gernika Bizkaia, Movistar Estudiantes (Madrid), Perfumerias Avenida (Salamanca), Quesos El Pastor (Zamora), Spar Girona, Spar Gran Canaria and Valencia BC







