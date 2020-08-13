Elche survives the expulsion of Jonathas against Zaragoza without aim

He Elche and the Real Zaragoza matched in the first leg of the semifinal for promotion to First in a match marked by the expulsion of local striker Jonathas and the inability of the Aragonese team for more than an hour to capture their numerical superiority on the scoreboard.

Víctor Fernández’s team was clear dominator of the game and had the best scoring chances, but Egdar Badía’s saves, the crossbar and the lack of precision in the shots prevented him from deciding a tie that will arrive alive on Sunday at the La stadium. Romareda.

Elche and Zaragoza started the first round of the final with great respect. The hand team, with high pressure on the output of the local ball, tried to set a slow pace of play against an opponent who sought the speed of their attackers to surprise.









The match took an unexpected turn at 25 minutes, when in a counterattack action by Elche, Brazilian Jonathas kicked El Yamiq without the ball after a struggle between the two.

The referee, who had initially sanctioned the action with yellow to the Brazilian, showed the red card at the request of the VAR, leaving Elche outnumbered with one hour of the game ahead.

Zaragoza took advantage of the situation to take a step forward and increase the feeling of dominance and control of the game. Kagawa and Guti tried to surprise Edgar Badía with distant shots.

Elche showed their most supportive version to cover all the possible cracks, although in the last action of the first half they were saved thanks again to their goalkeeper, who cleared a shot from Burgui after a great assist to the space from Kagawa.

Zaragoza came out determined to look for the goal in the second act. Eguaras tried with two long shots while Kagawa and Burgui, destabilizing in the one on one, threw the offensive game of their team behind them.

Linares was about to finish the Zaragoza monologue but did not reach the ball by centimeters with the door completely empty. El Yamiq was also close to both, whose head shot from behind crashed into the crossbar with Badía defeated.

Elche found some oxygen with the entry of Fidel, who stretched the possessions of Elche, and was excited about the possibility of scoring in the final stretch, especially in set-piece actions, although again it was Zaragoza who called the goal door until the end, although without success.







