Elche gets into the final for promotion after defeating Zaragoza

A goal from the veteran Nino with six minutes to go at the stadium The Romareda served so that the Elche keep your dream alive to return to First division before a Real Zaragoza who paid too much for his ineffective attacking in a tie in which he was somewhat better than his rival in the overall count, but the only goal in 180 minutes was the one that ended up deciding the tie.

The Aragonese team again made it clear in this first round for promotion to the Santander League that it has been the team that has paid the most for the stoppage of the competition due to confinement due to the Covid-19 pandemic and that its performance since the League resumed in June at home has left too much to be desired. All his fortune has been squandered as a local, when in March he seemed the best positioned candidate to win one of the direct promotion positions.









The two teams took to the field of play somewhat more incisive than they had shown on Thursday in the first leg of the tie, especially the Elche team who in their first approach to the goal of Cristian Alvarez had the first option through Fidel. Zaragocistas and elicitanos made it clear on the field of play that they were not willing to be surprised by their rival, although little by little the men of Victor Fernandez those who took control of the territory, but once again showed that their lack of effectiveness in attack is weighing them down to dominate the scoreboard.





At 40, Nino became the protagonist of the tie

The locals had some dangerous approaches to the goal defended by Edgar Badia, the first one by means of Burgui at eight minutes, although it was around the first half hour of play, shortly before the hydration stop, when Kagawa left a great ball to Linares that he was not able to transform into a goal.

Zaragoza was aware that they had to look for a goal that would give them peace of mind, but their rival did not give in their intention to take advantage of any failure of their adversary to try to beat Cristian Álvarez, which would complicate things a lot for the Aragonese. In fact, Elche’s best chances were thwarted as visiting attackers went offside.









After the break, the hands took control of the territory and after 50 minutes a combination between Burgui and Kagawa left the Japanese in a good position, who crashed his shot on the crossbar after slightly deflecting it Dani Calvo. Five minutes later the men from Pacheta those who braided their best combination that ended up taking down the Blanquilla defense.

Elche seemed to be in the process of leaving the initiative to his rival in search of his wear and tear almost more in search of reaching extra time than trying to resolve in regulation time. The best option for the people of Elche came after the halfway point of the second half with a somewhat distant free-kick that Fidel executed masterfully and forced him to make his first major intervention of the tie.





Edgar Badia’s cold blood allowed him to stop a penalty in the last minutes

The Zaragocista counter was about to bear fruit but Kagawa arrived too tight in strength to the last meters to have enough clarity of ideas to resolve. A quick action from Elche that Victor Rodriguez read perfectly with the uncheck of Juan Cruz that he put the ball that the local defense did not manage to clear and it reached Nino who at forty years old with the ball in his leg did not weaken his legs or the ideas to take advantage of the opportunity to beat Cristian Álvarez.









Víctor Fernández decided to gamble everything for everything and put in all the artillery possible, the game was going to end at 90 minutes and he only had eight more minutes left by the referee to turn the tie around. It didn’t take long for the opportunity to come with the most incisive player of the entire Zaragoza tie, Burgui, who was knocked down in the area.

The penalty was final. The newly entered Javi ros He assumed the responsibility of throwing it, but Edgar Badia smelled fear and far from throwing himself to one side or the other, he stayed still and only had to jump to stop the innocent throw of the tile. The desperation was total. The Aragonese team could have had almost ten minutes to win the tie and thus saw how their options to fight for promotion were diluted. The people of Elche were even able to score again but were not able to make their last attack.







