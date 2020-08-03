Elche accuses Fuenlabrada of “negligence”

The war in Second, derived from the postponed match of the last day between the Sports and the Fuenlabrada For several coronavius ​​positives in the Madrid team, it flares up. Far from being close to the solution, the clubs involved begin to lose patience and Elche has expressed his discomfort in a release where it attacks hard to the set of the south of Madrid.

“There are four teams seriously affected (in reference to the qualifiers for the playoff), including our Elche CF, which is putting the health of its staff at risk, training without knowing the date to compete, and increasing the risk to which it is exposes ”, denounces the writing of the illicit painting.













LaLiga originally granted Elche the last playoff spot when Fuenlabrada seemed to abide by the suspension of the match against Dépor in a statement, but the club chaired by Jonathan Praena clarified that they did not resign to qualify for the fight for promotion. In fact, the squad first and the directive later, after overcoming the players the virus, have demanded the dispute of the match in Riazor. Fuenlabrada needs a point to climb to the playoff zone.

For its part, Elche accuses Fuenlabrada of being the cause of the problem, so it cannot be favored out of this situation. The instructor of the case, Ricardo Esteban Díaz Sánchez, requested as a precautionary measure the 3-0 defeat of Sandoval’s pupils, but Competition denied that request and, even from the Madrid club, they rejected the instructor’s performance. Elche’s vision, on the other hand, is radically different.

“It cannot be that the offender is the main beneficiary. The offense of CF Fuenlabrada is blatant, so relevant and evident that there is no need for further evidence. He even hid the cases, according to his own statements. CF Fuenlabrada’s conduct was negligent and now becomes borderline with intent and obstruction of the investigation of the case. In addition, his way of acting altered competition and sporting order, “attacked Elche.









From Laliga they have always stated, in the words of their president, Javier Tebas, that the Fuenlabrada acted correctly at all times and, if there is any irregularity, the sole responsibility is the employers. The organization, however, still does not provide a solution to the conflict in the playoff and for the moment they have not yet officially ruled on the proposal of the Spanish RFEF to expand the SmartBank League to 24 teams only for the next course.





Given the “no definition” of the League, Elche demands a date so that the playoff semifinal against Zaragoza and the duel between Almería and Girona can begin. “From Elche CF we defend that this case has to be resolved immediately, since there is a clear damage both now, that we do not know the date to compete, as well as for the sports planning for next season,” concluded the Valencian club, in addition to acknowledging the “tremendous effort” of its staff and coaching staff.

Minutes after Elche’s accusations, Fuenlabrada threatened to go to court. “From CF Fuenlabrada we can do nothing more than regret the statement issued by Elche CF. We reserve the right to take legal action for the accusations that pour into it in which they point us as the “offender”, speak of “negligent” behavior and even bordering on “fraud”, when the RFEF Competition Committee and the LaLiga Judge of Social Discipline have stated that there are insufficient indications to indicate this, “the Madrid club said in another statement.







