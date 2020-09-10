El Real has no ‘pharmacists’, by Santi Nolla

A pharmacist from Olesa sued Barça for the signing of Neymar, who was once taken from Madrid. It was a partner of FC Barcelona who took the club to court for the incorporation of the Brazilian who had to replace Messi. No one has known, until now, who was really behind everything, although it could be intuited. Last week the Belgian press revealed that Eden Hazard (29 years old), the star signing of Real Madrid, cost 160 million euros instead of the 100 that were made public. The white club denied it with a small mouth, without any statement or statement, while the published data was quite accurate. With the incorporation of Gareth Bale something similar happened. It was said to have cost 91 million and on a balance sheet of the selling English club, Tottenham, there were 101.

Belgian newspapers claimed to have been aware of the total amount of the signing of Hazard for the distribution of training rights that must be paid to the clubs in which the player was trained. Hazard appeared in three clubs: Belgian Tubize, French Lille and Chelsea. The former would be entitled to twice 0.25 percent of the total of 160 million that he should receive in three batches coinciding with the three payments from Real Madrid to Chelsea: 40 million in 2019; 56 in 2020 and 64 in 2021. The figures have been released when a Korean company similar in name to the Belgian club went to a German bank to collect 600,000 euros. Tubize wanted to file a complaint for fraud, but Madrid solved the problem amicably, so the documents on the transfer have emerged pointing out that the signing of Hazard cost 160 million euros above the 100 that were the first accepted reference .





The mess that Hazard cost 160 million instead of 100 passed on tiptoe while Barça was whipped

The news has gone practically unnoticed by the media, most of which have been fueling Barça with the Messi case. Nobody in Madrid has taken a step to try to find out more. Real does not have ‘pharmacists’ like Olesa’s, who started a process as a member of FC Barcelona that ended in a condemnation of the club, after a pact. In Madrid nobody moves the strings as it was done in Barça to wear down the president. With a denial published in the media, without any statement from those responsible for the white club, an issue that looks scandalous has been liquidated. Hazard has been injured much of the competition and has only scored four goals, but the only signing questioned this year has been that of Griezmann for Barça, in an unacceptable comparison.