Ekaterina Alexandrovskaya, junior skating world champion, dies at age 20

The Australian Olympic Committee confirmed this Saturday the death of the former world junior champion in pairs of figure skating

Ekaterina Alexandrovskaya in Moscow. The causes of the death of the young woman of 20 years, a tragedy that took place on Friday, have not yet been revealed by the competent authorities.

According to Russian information agencies, the Police considers suicide as a possible cause of death. The information of Interfax He notes that Alexandrovskaya’s body was found dead on a street near his apartment, located near Moscow, after falling from a window. According to sources of the investigation cited by the agency RIA Novost, the skater would have left a note with the word “love”.













World champions

His skate partner, Harley Windsor, is very affected

Alexandrovskaya was born in Russia but obtained Australian citizenship in 2016 and defended his new country at the Pyeongchang Olympics in 2018 alongside his skate partner Harley Windsor. Both had been proclaimed junior world champions in 2017. The Russian-Australian skater had retired in February after a long series of injuries.

Windsor, the first Aboriginal athlete to compete in a Winter Games under the Australian flag, claimed to be “devastated” after hearing the news of Alexandrovskaya’s death. “Everything we achieve together is something I will never forget and I will always carry close to my heart,” he declared through Instagram.





Geoff Lipshut, executive head of the Australian Winter Olympics Institute, said Alexandrovskaya has a very special place in the country’s sports history. “Katia (Alexandrovskaya) and Harley (Windsor) were the first Australian world champions in figure skating,” he recalled. “She came to Australia to fulfill her sports dreams,” added Lipshut.









Ekaterina Alexandrovskaya and Harley Windsor, Australian skating couple (Bernat Armangue / AP)



Alexandrovskaya’s death is the second in Australia’s ranks of athletes who have competed in the Winter Olympics in the past 10 days. Twice world snowboard champion and three times Olympian Alex Pullin drowned while fishing July 8 on the Gold Coast, north of Brisbane.







