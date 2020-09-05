Eduard Rousaud, in the wake of the great Spanish golfers

The list of names invites you to sit down to avoid dizziness. Don José María Olazábal (1984), Sergio García (1996), Alejandro Larrazábal (2002) and Jon Rahm (2016). They will be joined in a few days Eduard Rousaud (20), the fifth Spanish golfer in history to play a Grand Slam tournament as an amateur, the second to do so in the US Open after Rahm. The Barcelona player will start at the North American Open thanks to his excellent position in the world amateur ranking (5). “I have my feet on the ground, I am aware that I have partly earned it but also that it has been a bit of a carom since without Covid-19 I would not play the US Open. Of course, it makes me very excited and I’m going to enjoy it and try to learn. But I’m not getting upset, ”says Rousaud himself, who picks up the phone on his return from training at Valderrama.









Before traveling to the fearsome Winged foot, the young Barcelona golfer, who trains at the Real Club de Golf El Prat, is playing this week the Valderrama Masters, European Circuit tournament. A perfect course to adapt to the big one that always presents the most complicated conditions of the whole year. “I am aware that Winged Foot will be the most difficult course I have ever played in my life but it is better in that sense. Historically I have always had an advantage on difficult fields, although of course, now I will not have amateur players in front of me but rather the best professionals in the world ”, he admits.





It’s time to survive in the US Open

“I have no doubt that Winged Foot will be the most difficult course I have played in my life.”

To overcome the difficulties, Rousaud not only has an impressive game, which has assiduously led him to the national teams, but with a privileged head. “He is one of the amateurs who best knows how to play golf today,” Pablo Fisas, the Spanish team captain, always repeats. And it does not refer precisely to how he hits the ball but to his intelligence to design and choose the right shot at all times. The difference between being a good player or an exceptional player.

The most common with players of the stature of Rousaud is that they study at American universities, where there are apparently more opportunities to find their way to the elite. It is not the case of the Barcelona, ​​who combines your Sports Management studies in Barcelona with his training sessions. “Going to the United States is a great option but it is not the only one. There are many ways to train yourself as a player and I had a very well-assembled team here and I chose to stay. I don’t like not depending on myself for things and if I went to an American university – it would have had no shortage of options – it depended on the relationship with my coach or with my colleagues ”, he argues, as always, with great clairvoyance.









The finish of amateur golfer Eduard Rousaud

Given the restrictions due to the pandemic, each participant in the US Open can only attend the tournament with three people and Rousaud has chosen to reward the work of his collaborators, so his family will not be able to see him live on Winged Foot. Joan Bronchales, your coach, will caddy, and they will also travel Cristina Lagarma, your psychologist, and Maria Safont, your physical trainer. They have all been working together for many years. “It’s a bit of a gift for all the work done,” he explains.

Rousaud, who is in no rush to go pro, his big goal, until he can design a full season, will play a strange US Open, with no crowd on the field. “It is clear that the sensations will be very different, it will not seem like a great one, but he has to learn from everything he sees and soak up the training days of the professionals,” he says Alejandro Larrazábal, who played the 2003 Masters and British as an amateur after winning the British Amateur at Royal Porthcawl the year before. Now it’s Rousaud’s turn at Winged Foot. It may be the first step on a promising path.







