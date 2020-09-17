Duplantis breaks Bubka’s legendary pole pole world record

The jumper Armand Duplantis (20 years old) entered the athletics record book this Thursday. The Swedish athlete has broken one of the most legendary records that remained in force, and that was achieved when he was not yet born, by exceeding the 6,15 m in the test of pole vault of the Diamond League in Roma.

Armand Duplantis proudly poses with his record (CIRO DE LUCA / Reuters)













Duplantis, who in recent times had already broken the indoor pole world record several times, setting it at 6.18 m on February 15 in Glasgow, surpassed the legendary 6.14 m he had jumped on Thursday Sergey Bubka in July 1994 in Sestrières (Italy), a height that had not been surpassed in the last 26 years.

Although the jump is historical, it does not catch almost anyone by surprise. Duplantis has confirmed with this new feat that he is one of the new stars of world athletics. The coronavirus prevented him this summer from fighting for his first Olympic gold in Tokyo, a goal that he will try to assume next summer if the pandemic finally allows the Games to be held in the Japanese capital.

For the story will be the few lucky ones who could see the best pole vault of all time, all of them members of the organization and athletes since the efforts of the organization to try to get a part of the Olympic Stadium in Rome filled with fans were for nothing. A world record behind closed doors.









Duplantis, born in the United States but nationalized Swedish, was one of the great attractions of the meeting in Rome and broke the world record on the second attempt, breaking the bar with surprising ease. But not even that margin with which he established the best record ever pushed him to try again. Entering history is done step by step.







