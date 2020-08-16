Dovizioso gifts a victory to Ducati after announcing his break

In a race marked by multiple falls, Andrea Dovizioso it was erected in the cat with 7 lives. The Italian rider presented Ducati with the first victory of the course just the day after announcing his break with the Borgo Panigale factory. The one from Forlì makes his Austrian garden good: he has always finished on the podium at the Red Bull Ring, where he has three victories, with his current 24th of his career. And he re-engages in the title fight.





Crashed GP

Dovizioso imposed his trade in a nervous career that claimed numerous falls

The carrera Austria was one of the plus moves, with changes of positions, overtaking, of the season. And even a red flag for a spectacular accident between Zarco and Morbidelli that was about of cause a real mess. They were saved from catastrophe Valentino

Rossi and Maverick Viñales.









If until the moment of the red flag it was Pol Espargaró who took the initiative leading the race, the restart, 20 laps, had a change of prominence. At the start, the KTM one failed and stole his wallet Miller, who quickly got the glove Dovizioso in pursuit as well as Alex

Kidneys, which was placed fourth.





Weakened leader

Quartararo saves Sunday with a discreet 8th place that allows him to maintain the lead against Dovizioso

The falls, so that the Austrian GP practically became a carrera

of

resistance, of survival, in the midst of a barrage of overtaking and changes of position.

The first of the candidates for victory to go to the ground was Pol Espargaró –for the second race in a row–, this time when he touched Miguel Oliveira when he drew a folded curve and returned to the interior, while the Portuguese slid.





Fall of Pol Espargaró

The KTM, who was looking for victory, fell for a touch with Oliveira and has two zeros in a row

At that precise moment, lap 10 of 20, Dovizioso took command, snatched from Miller, while Rins, immediately placed second in the hunt for the Italian.

But the dream of victory did not last long for the Barcelona-born Suzuki, who lost the front wheel and hit the asphalt just as he had just overtaken Dovizioso.









In this way, Dovizioso was left without rivals. Miller could not follow him, Mir fought for second place with the Australian, who was swept away in the penultimate corner, and Quartararo, who had suffered a track departure in the first suspended race (and had to start last in the second) , could only go back to eighth position. But the Frenchman maintains the lead.







