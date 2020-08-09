Doncic wins the duel against Antetokounmpo with another triple-double

Duel of the Titans last night in the Orlando bubble of the NBA. Luka Doncic against Giannis Antetokounmpo. The Slovenian led the Dallas Mavericks to take victory against the Milwaukee Bucks (132-136) and also won the Greek player in the individual duel with another stratospheric triple-double.

The star of the Texan team finished the game with 36 points, 19 assists and 14 rebounds. Doncic returned to add double digits in three sections, as he did in the previous game against the Sacramento Kings. The European guard guard is the leader of the American league in this section this season with 17 triple-doubles.









This time he had in front of a giant of the League, Antetokounmpo, the MVP of last regular season and leader of some Bucks that have secured the first place in the Eastern Conference. The power forward, who was eliminated for fouls in the final seconds, finished the game with 34 points, 13 rebounds and five blocks.

The star Helena could not celebrate with triumph his nomination along with Lebron James and James Harden to be chosen again as the most valuable player of the year. Antetokounmpo was accompanied in attack by center Brook Lopez, who added another 34 points, his best mark of the season.

Andre Iguodala and Ricky Rubio, at the Suns-Heat. (AP)



Nor did they manage to subdue the scoring talent of a Doncic who led the Mavs’ plays in the final minutes of regulation time to force extra time. In overtime, those from Dallas made the difference, including a last pass under the Slovenian’s legs for Maxi Kleber that put the sentence of the match (133-128).









As if that wasn’t enough, Doncic was well accompanied by Kristaps Porzingis. The Latvian contributed a double-double with 26 points and 11 rebounds, in the same way as Dorian Finney-Smith, author of 27 points, 11 rebounds and five assists. The Mavericks are assured of the playoffs with seventh place in the West but they still have options to climb more positions.

From the results of the rest of the day, the triumph over Miami Heat of the Phoenix Suns of Ricky Rubio (119-112) stands out, who still do not know the defeat even in the bubble and still dream of the playoffs. The Arizona team are one victory behind the Portland Trail Blazers, who lost to the Los Angeles Clippers (122-117).

For their part, the Los Angeles Lakers, with the first place in the Western Conference secured, lost to the Indiana Pacers (111-116), while Nikola Jokic’s Denver Nuggets beat the Utah Jazz (134-132).







