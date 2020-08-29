Doncic loses his best partner for the decisive duel against the Clippers

The NBA will return tonight after the boycott that the players made two days ago following the unfortunate racist incidents that are taking place in many North American states. The competition returns with the leaders of the regular season, Milwaukee, trying to sentence his tie against Orlando.

The one who has made it difficult to get into the conference semifinals is Luka Doncic. The Dallas Mavericks announced this Friday that their starting center, the Latvian Kristaps Porzingis, has received treatment for a tear in the lateral meniscus of the right knee and at this moment more options are being explored in order to continue in the playoff competition, if the team remains in it.













Porzingis was one of the most prominent in the first matches

Luka Doncic, therefore, loses his best partner for the decisive duel that his team must face against the Los Angeles Clippers this Sunday. The Angelenos lead the series 3-2 and a win would leave the Mavs eliminated from the competition.

Porzingis, who was injured in the first game of the Mavericks’ first-round tie against Los Angeles Clippers, played until the third game when he had a double-double of 34 points and 13 rebounds. But he could no longer play in the last two of the series that the Clippers dominate 3-2 at the best of seven and on Sunday they play the sixth game, with which a victory by the Los Angeles team would eliminate the Mavericks.

Kristaps Porzingis, against the Clippers

It is not ruled out that you have to go through the operating room

Porzingis has not received medical clearance to play for the remainder of the Mavericks’ first-round series and will not be available.In three first-round games, in which he started, Porzingis averaged 23.7 points and 8, 7 rebounds in 31.3 minutes per game. While he achieved 53 (21-40) percent from the field goal, 53% (9-17) from triples and 87% (20-23) from the personnel line.









The Latvian player already had to undergo surgery on his left knee, which is why he missed a year and a half of competition when he played for the New York Knicks. This may be the reason why Dallas medical services have decided to wait for developments and not continue to risk with one of their best players. It is not ruled out that he could go under the knife once the Mavericks finish the competition.









