Dominic Thiem wins US Open after historic comeback

Historical comeback and uncertainty until the end.Dominic Thiem yesterday conquered the US Open, the first Grand Salam of his career after tracing the first two sets to Alexander Zverev and prevail in an unprecedented tie break by 2-6, 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 and 7-6 (6). A comeback that in the big one New York had not been seen in 71 years, when Pancho Gonzales he also managed to turn a duel that won 2-0 Ted schroeder in 1949.

The game went from less to more and the Austrian knew how to simmer a game that lasted more than four hours, until Zverev, who had had everything to win, could be overcome by circumstances. His rival reached that decisive sudden death with obvious muscular problems. He had even asked the physiotherapist’s attention before starting it. However, the German committed two double faults that ended up costing him the title.













The German committed two double faults in the decisive ‘tie break’, when Thiem showed muscle problems

All this after having managed to dominate his rival at will in two sets that had no color, in which he had managed to overcome Thiem by game and motivation. But the Austrian tennis player, always removed from glory by Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic, whom he had run into when he stood in the finals of Paris and Merbourne, showed incredible mental strength to make good the consideration of favorite with which he appeared in this final with the stands of the Athur Ashe practically empty.

It was enough with that confidence that Zverev was growing smaller little by little. From the end of the second set, where the German took advantage of the 5-1 he had managed to have, until the end. And even with that obvious inability with which he arrived at tie break decisive after a last set where he already showed that he was running out of strength, he managed to be better than his rival. Thiem believed in an impossible victory when Zverev feared a defeat that he ended up suffering despite having everything going for him.







