Djokovic wins in Cincinnati and arrives at the US Open in top form

Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic, first seed, fulfilled the forecasts, by beating the Canadian 1-6, 6-3 and 6-4 this Saturday Milos raonic, number 30 in the world, to achieve his second title in Cincinnati and his thirty-fifth Masters 1000, the same accumulated by the Spanish Rafael Nadal, who accumulate the most trophies in this category.

The title is Djokovic’s second in Cincinnati after winning the first in 2018 when he beat Swiss Roger Federer. Djokovic, who has not lost any of the 11 meetings he has had with Raonic as professionals, took a prize money of $ 285,000 and 1,000 points for the world ranking. While Raonic, who was in his fourth final of a Masters 1000 tournament, but the first in four and a half years, received a check for $ 152,999 and 585 points for the world ranking.













Stratospheric record

With 35 Masters 1000 titles, Djokovic equals Nadal’s mark

The victory allows Djokovic, 33 years, stay undefeated so far this season with a 23-0 and tied Spanish Rafael Nadal as the players who have achieved the most Masters 1000 titles by taking number 35, after both have also played 51 finals, the best record of all time. While Djokovic reached 360 wins in the Masters 1000 tournaments for 384 that Nadal has and 381 for Federer, both absent this year in Cincinnati and they will not play the US Open, which begins next week.

The match was a carbon copy of what Djokovic did in the semifinals against the Spanish Roberto Bautista Agut by losing the first set and then reacting with his best tennis in the key moments that allowed him to make the key breaks and get the decisive points. The first set was a walk for Raonic, who barely needed 30 minutes after giving Djokovic two breaks, in the fourth and sixth games, while landing two aces for none of the world number one who committed four double faults.











But everything changed in the second when Djokovic began to secure his serve, he subtracted better and that allowed him not to lose his serve for in the sixth game he made the first break to Raonic, who could not recover it, and the number one in the world, in 45 minutes, he won it to put the tie (1-1).

In the third and final, although Djokovic lost the serve again in the second game, he immediately recovered it in the third and from that moment he took over the game with a second break in the fifth that left Raonic without the ability to react. , who once again showed all the limitation he has with his tennis, outside of the serve.





23-0 from number one

Djokovic remains unbeaten in 2020

The final statistics of the match, which was played in the track Louis Armstrong, with the roof closed by the rain that fell on the area of ​​the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, and that lasted two hours, they left no doubt of the superiority of Djokovic, that only the four double faults of the first set gave some interest to the duel with Raonic.

The number one in the world until reaching the final beat the Lithuanian Ricardas Berankis, the American Tennys Sandgren, the German Jan-Lennard Struff and the Spanish Bautista Agut. While 29-year-old Raonic beat American Sam Querrey, Englishman Daniel Evans, two-time champion Andy Murray, Serbian Filip Krajinovic and fourth-seeded Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas in the semi-finals to reach the final.







