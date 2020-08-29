Djokovic will play the Cincinnati final by defeating a sensational Roberto Bautista

World number one Novak Djokovic ended up with a heroic Roberto Bautista to qualify for the final of Cincinnati Masters 1000 where they will be seen with Milos Raonic, who in the other semifinal defeated Stefanos Tsitsipas in straight sets 7-6 and 6-3.

Djokovic needed all three sets after losing the first to defeat the Spanish 4-6, 6-4 and 7-6 (0) and had to give everything to beat the Spaniard who when he seemed to have lost everything in the last set 5-2 turned the game around to go 5-6 with a break and have serve in his favor in the twelfth game.









The Serbian was reborn from his ashes, breaking the service of his rival and taking the game towards a definitive tie break in which he was intractable by winning all the points of a sudden death in which the Castellón player ran out of strength.