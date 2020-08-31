Djokovic vs. Djokovic, the strangest US Open

No stepping on Manhattan. Nothing to go to dinner at trendy restaurants on days off. And much less walking down Fifth Avenue with the Visa ready. He US Open strangest in history begins this Monday in Flushing Meadows without an audience, with the players locked in a bubble and with unprecedented sanitary security measures. He also does it under a rarefied environment in the absence of some of the main figures in both the male and female box. In addition, Djokovic’s initiative to promote a parallel players’ union in the midst of a pandemic has become another cloud in the tennis sky.









To begin with, the current champion will not be in the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center this time. Travel restrictions and the risk of contagion have pushed Rafael Nadal not to participate in what this year will be the second big on the calendar after the Australian Open. The Mallorcan will not be able to assault the 20 greats of Roger Federer, who has been knocked out by an intervention on his right knee all season. A scenario that leaves free way to Novak Djokovic (17) to close the gap to become the king of the Grand Slam.





Undisputed favorite

Without Nadal or Federer, Djokovic has a free pass in New York

At the dawn of the pandemic, it was precisely a tournament –with a party included– organized by Djokovic that caused the first massive contagion among tennis players, a controversy that continues to haunt him but that curiously has not separated him from the US Open, where instead they will not be its two main rivals. Twists of fate.

The Serbian, number one in the world, seems to have no rival as he faces the tournament without having lost a single match in all of 2020. On Saturday he rounded off his immaculate 23-0 by winning the Cincinnati tournament … in New York. The US Open bubble exceptionally hosted the Ohio Masters 1000 to be able to play the US Open normally and with all the required health guarantees. Tonight, just two days later, will debut against Dzumhur (1.00 h) at the Arthur Ashe track night session.









In the female box, the picture is not very different. Barty and Halep, number one and two in the world respectively, they have not traveled to USA. In fact, only four top ten players will enter the fray. Yes there will be Serena Williams, who will seek to equal the 24 Grand Slams of Margaret Court.







