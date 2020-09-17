Djokovic smiles again in Rome after expulsion from US Open

Ten days after being expelled from the US Open for the involuntary shot at a linesman, Novak Djokovic He left the Foro Italico with a smile. His placid debut at the 1000 Masters in Rome against the Italian Salvatore Caruso (6-3, 6-2) allowed him to qualify for the round of 16.

On a center court without fans, as the tournament is played behind closed doors due to the pandemic, Nole needed an hour and 24 minutes to inflict Caruso the second loss in two games, after beating him at the 2019 Roland Garros.





The Serbian, who would only meet Spanish Rafa Nadal, second seed, in the final, did not concede breaking balls to the Italian and took advantage of the only break in the first set, in the eighth game, to close it 6-3.

Caruso, who knocked out a match ball on Tuesday to overtake American Tennys Sandgren, competed with commitment, but eventually delivered the serve at 1-1 on the scoreboard in the second set after a game that lasted more than eleven minutes. From that moment, Djokovic imposed his superiority and closed the game with the final 6-2, remaining intractable with the serve and achieving another break in the seventh game.

At the end of the meeting, the Serbian was the protagonist of a curious gesture, as he sent messages of affection to the completely empty stands, as he always does when there are spectators. He also wrote on the camera a “Force Roma, I miss you”, in perfect Italian. Nole will face Serbian Filip Krajnovic (n.29) in the round of 16, who broke in two sets (6-4, 6 -1) by Italian Marco Cecchinato (n.113).









The world number one on Monday equaled the 286 weeks of the legendary Pete Sampras at the top of the world ranking and is 24 of the 310 of the Swiss Roger Federer.







