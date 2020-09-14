Djokovic: “I can’t promise I won’t do something similar again”

Novak Djokovic He preferred not to comment after being expelled from the US Open for inadvertently hitting a linesman with a heavy pitch. He publicly apologized through his social networks claiming to feel “sad and empty” and ensuring that he would “work” to turn his disappointment into a lesson for his growth “as a player and as a person.”

Once digested, the Serbian tennis player did speak in the preview of the Masters 1000 ATP de Roma: “I can not promise that I will not do something similar in my life.” “I can promise that I will do everything possible to prevent them from happening again,” he added, acknowledging that despite not being intentional, such a hit could be repeated: “It was definitely not intentional, but when you hit a ball like I did, there is the possibility that you will hit someone in the field ”.









The incident that forced him to leave the US Open in the round of 16 is something “that remains in your memory all your life” and that he will “never” forget. “Managing emotions has always been an important aspect of my career,” he explained at the virtual press conference prior to the tournament in Italy.

Djokovic has been aware of his temperament: “I’m trying to give the best version of myself on the court and off. But I have outbursts he is my personality, the player I have always been ”.

The Serbian has assessed his return to the court in Rome as very positive: “For me it is good that there is a tournament right now. The sooner I play again, the sooner I can leave behind the memory of what happened ”.







