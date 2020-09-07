Djokovic feels “sad and empty” about his big mistake at the US Open

He 2020 US Open You will be remembered for two unusual events. First, the most obvious, as it is the first Grand Slam to be held in times of coronavirus. The second is the surprising elimination of Novak Djokovic in the round of 16 due to a child error. The Serbian hit a chair umpire, totally involuntary, and that action cost him a disqualification as required by regulation.

Djokovic preferred not to make statements to the press after saying goodbye to the great one with whom he could approach Rafa Nadal’s 19 -the Serbian has 17 at the moment-, although he did publicly apologized from the linesman in a post on social media. The current tennis number 1 says he feels “sad and empty” about the incident during the match against Pablo Carreño.









“This whole situation has left me really sad and empty. I have asked about the linesman and the tournament has told me that thank God he is well ”, he details. He claims to regret “extremely” the damage that he caused him “involuntarily” and prefers not to reveal the identity of the affected person in order to respect her privacy.

Once disqualified, it’s time to raise your head and think about the future. Djokovic says he will work to turn his disappointment into a “lesson” for his growth and evolution “as a player and as a human being.”

Djokovic puts his hands to his head when he saw that he was disqualified

(JASON SZENES / EFE)



The pitch came in a tantrum moment after Carreño broke his serve. He hit the ball back without looking and accidentally ended up in the linesman’s windpipe. Then the tennis player went to be interested in her and apologized.









“I am very grateful to my team and my family for being my strong support, and to my fans for always being there with me. Thank you and I’m sorry, ”he settled on Instagram.





The United States Tennis Association (USTA, in English) announced in a statement that it sanctioned him with the loss of all the points and the cash he had obtained in the US Open.







