Djokovic expelled from Flushing Meadows after hitting a judge with the ball

In the world of Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer there seems to be no room for Novak Djokovic.

The tennis imaginary is divided into two camps.

Some are from Nadal.

Others are from the Swiss.

And what role does Djokovic play in all this? He is the antihero.

He runs a charity tournament in the Balkans, the Adria Tour, and bypasses security protocols and a ton of attendees test positive for coronavirus, including himself and his wife, and Dimitrov, and Coric.

Then he goes to New York, where Nadal and Federer are not there, and seems to take advantage to break through. Days go by and the Serbian flies over the tournament, advancing towards the second round. Call a press conference to talk about a new tennis association.













Misunderstood

In July, on the Adria Tour, the Serbian bypassed the security protocols against Covid-19; now, has caused another nonsense

Two hours before facing Carreño, he can be seen: Angelique Kerber and Jennifer Brady play – the first is surrendered in two sets – and in the deserted Louis Armstrong Stadium tribune, Djokovic appears, mobile in hand.

The Serbian dances, he films himself gesturing, perhaps a video for Instagram, or for Tik Tok, and then he goes back inside, who in a while must face Pablo Carreño.

Things are going so well for him that, behind the scenes, some people wonder:

– Who will play the final?

And they reply:

–Djokovic against Djokovic.

The chascarrillo goes through the mentideros.

Then Sasha Zverev beats Alejandro Davidovich (6-2, 6-2 and 6-1), one of the hopes for the future of Spanish tennis, and at last Djokovic takes to the court.

He plays well, serves wonderfully and moves Carreño, who looks like a fan, from one side of the court to the other, especially when Djokovic serves.









The Serbian seems to have solved the first set, but several things happen that baffle him. First he slips and falls and hurts his left shoulder. Then he throws a ball against the stands, luckily it was empty. And then he thinks he has taken the set but the hawk’s eye hits a ball inside that Djokovic thought was outside.

Angry, Djokovic weird.

And he finishes his series of rudeness by losing the eleventh game (6-5 below), when he goes to rest on the bench.

The tournament director argues with Novak Djokovic, who finally assumes his expulsion from the US Open

(Danielle Parhizkaran / Reuters)



That makes?

Hit the ball towards the linesmen’s area and hit one of them.

Run to apologize, while the woman writhes in pain –Has received the impact on the nut–, but the organization is relentless.

From his front row platform, Carreño contemplates the scene: Djokovic argues with the judges.

The talk goes on, the Serbian does not seem to accept what they are saying. He is expelled. Off the track. Ten minutes later, he bumps his fist with CarreñoHe covers his neck with a towel and storms off.









Tennis is yours. But no one understands him.







