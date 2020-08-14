Djokovic confirms his participation in the US Open

Novak Djokovic will return to the tennis circuit in the Masters 1.000 de Cincinnati and later will dispute the US Open. The world number 1 has explained that it has not been an “easy” decision due to the high incidence of the coronavirus in the United States, which has caused the loss, among other tennis players, of Rafa Nadal and Roger Federer.

“I am pleased to confirm that I will participate in the Western Southern Open and the US Open this year. It was not an easy decision to make with all the obstacles and challenges on many sides, but the prospect of competing again excites me a lot ”, explained the Serbian on the networks and on her website.













Excited with his return to the circuit

“It was not an easy decision with all the obstacles and challenges on many sides, but the prospect of competing again makes me very excited”





Novak Djokovic

Number 1 of the ATP ranking







The Balkan, a three-time winner of the American Grand Slam, will arrive in New York on August 15. Djokovic regretted that the tournament is played under the current difficult circumstances, without an audience in the stands: “I am aware that this time it will be very different with all the protocols and security measures that are implemented to protect the players and the people of Nueva York “.

For this reason, he especially valued “all those who dedicate time, effort and energy to organize these two events so that tennis players can return to their field of work.” The Cincinnati tournament will be played between August 22-28 and a decaf US Open will begin on August 31.











Nadal, current American Grand Slam champion, will be one of the absences for “health” reasons, as Federer or Nick Kyrgios also explained for not being in the New York event. “Unfortunately for the players and for the game itself, the current situation does not allow everyone to travel and compete with the same level of risk, and I hope that the situation will change soon,” said Djokovic regarding the players who will not attend Nueva York.

Earlier, at the outbreak of the pandemic, Djokovic organized the Adria Tour, a controversial charity tournament held in the Balkans where security measures were not respected and the matches were played with the public in the stands. The friendly championship was canceled without the dispute of the Zadar final, between Djokovic and Rublev, when Grigor Dimitrov, a participant in the tournament, tested positive for coronavirus.

Djokovic will not have Nadal as a rival in Cincinnati and the US Open. (Reuters)



The contagion of the Bulgarian allowed the positives of three other players to be uncovered: Borna Coric, Viktor Troicki and Djokovic himself, who in the previous days had been seen without a shirt in a crowded nightclub. The Serbian received many criticisms and finally had to apologize for the organization of the Adria Tour.







