Dimitrov reveals his tough fight against coronavirus

Grigor Dimitrov

It set off alarm bells in the tennis world about a month ago when he unveiled his coronavirus positive while immersed in the charity tournament dispute Adria Tour. Next to Novak Djokovic, Borna Coric and Viktor Troicki, the Bulgarian was one of the four infected tennis players and now he has explained his hard fight to overcome the virus.

“I was only 20 days, for approximately 24 hours. You can do the calculations; I spent over 5000 hours alone. Many things go through your head. It doesn’t matter how mentally strong you are, as a person, an athlete or anything else. It is inevitable to have some bad thoughts in your head. I also had to deal with that, “Dimitrov told Tennis Majors.













Anguish in solitude

The current number 19 in the world played the Ultimate Tennis Showdown in France last week with a balance of two defeats against Richard Gasquet and Feliciano López. Dimitrov admitted that the Covid-19 has wreaked havoc on his body: “Clearly, I’m not ready to compete at the highest level right now. The movement is improving; everything is going in the right direction, but it is still not easy to recover ”.

The sensations for the tennis player are changing, without the possibility of having a regularity: “One day I feel really good and I have about four hours to be away. But suddenly, I need to close completely, take a nap, or just rest. So I have to go through that process as much as possible. I hope I fully recover. ”

Viktor Troicki, Nenad Zimonjic, Dusan Lajovic, Novak Djokovic, Dominic Thiem and Grigor Dimitrov durnte el Adria Tour.



In his case, the coronavirus affected him in different ways: “I think it is different for everyone. He was not breathing well. I was tired. He had no taste or smell. It was not nice. To be honest, I’m lucky to be on the court right now. I really appreciate being here, ”he explained, in addition to stating that the“ virus was very hard ”during the month he was locked up at home.













Lucky

Despite this, he does not close the door to his participation in the US Open: “I have not decided. I don’t know if I’m going to be able to recover so quickly so I can fly again and have to put my body back on a really rigorous regimen. As I told you, it’s been about a week or 10 days since I got back on my feet. I mean it would be ambitious for me to play, but I’m really not sure how my body is going to respond, ”he concluded.

Tennis recently canceled the Washington tournament dispute that was to begin on August 13 and was to be the first competition on the circuit since the pandemic halt in mid-March. The cancellation of the tournament in the capital of the United States was followed by the suspension of the Cincinnati Masters 1000, so the US Open, in principle from August 31, would mean the official return of tennis.







