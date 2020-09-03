Diego Costa and Arias do not start the preseason because they are positive in the covid

The template of Atlético de Madrid submitted this Thursday to the relevant Covid-19 tests prior to the start of the preseason this Friday, except for international players, Diego Costa and Santiago Arias, these last two with a result positive during their vacations, “asymptomatic and in quarantine,” according to what the club reported on its website on Thursday.

For this reason, both the Spanish-Brazilian striker and the Colombian full-back will be out at the start this Friday of the preseason. “Diego Costa and Santiago Arias underwent a PCR test on their own with a positive result during their vacation period outside Madrid,” explained the Madrid entity.













The players underwent a PCR test on their own outside Madrid with a positive result

“Both cases are asymptomatic, in quarantine and complying with the protocols of the corresponding health authorities and LaLiga. For this reason, both players will not be incorporated at the start of the preseason, scheduled for tomorrow, September 4 at the Wanda Sports City in Majadahonda, until they complete the relevant quarantine, “added Atlético de Madrid.

The internationals concentrated with their respective teams did not undergo the tests nor will they still join the training this Friday, “and who will be incorporated into the group discipline as the commitments with their countries go by”: Jan Oblak, Ivo Gbric, Sime Vrsaljko, Kieran Trippier, Manu Sánchez, Stefan Savic, Joao Félix and Yannick Carrasco, the latter waiting to finalize his stay in the rojiblanco team. The rest of the first team passed the PCR tests this Thursday at the Wanda de Majadahonda Sports City.