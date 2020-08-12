Derrius Guice of the Washington accused of strangling a woman

Derrius Guice, 23-year-old player of the Washington Football Team from NFL, faces a possible jail sentence after being charged by the Loudon County, Virginia Sheriff’s Office, with strangling a woman. The American has been charged with assault, battery and destruction of property.

Last Thursday the possible crimes of domestic violence committed by Derrius came to light, so the Washington, formerly known as the Redskins, decided to temporarily remove their player “pending a review of this matter.” The franchise in the American capital informed the NFL of the situation the player was facing, but shortly after the team decided to dispense with its running back.













Exemplary decision

“After reviewing the nature of these charges and after internal discussions, we have decided to expel Derrius immediately.”





“This afternoon we learned that multiple charges have been brought against Derrius. After reviewing the nature of these charges and after internal discussions, we have decided to expel Derrius immediately, ”reported the Washingtons, who later replaced Derrius with Reuben Foster.

The crimes of which Derrius is accused have been made known in recent days, but the events occurred last February 14, March 13 and finally April 17 in the town of Ashburn, according to the newspaper. The Washington Post based on research documents.

Continuing with the information from the prestigious newspaper, the player would have left a woman unconscious at her home, in addition to dragging her by the hair and hitting her on several occasions. Once the possible criminal acts were known, Derrius voluntarily reported to the Loudon Adult Detention Center and was later released after posting a $ 10,000 bond.









On the other hand, the Washingtons, who recently changed the name of the entity due to the racist connotations of the word Redskins, are once again in the eye of the hurricane, since a few weeks ago The Washington Post it also revealed allegations of sexual assault against five former employees of the franchise.







