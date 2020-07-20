Deportivo-Fuenlabrada suspended by the positive by Covid of six Madrid players

What I feared so much Javier Thebes it did not occur in the First Division, but it exploded within hours of the conclusion of the Second Division. He Deportivo-Fuenlabrada, decisive because the Galician team was playing to get out of relegation and the Madrid player kept the last place in the playoff for promotion to First for what he needed to score a point, he was suspended one hour from the start of the match, at 9pm, when it was known that six players and the Fuenlabrada doctor had tested positive for Covid-19.

There is still no date for the match dispute. The Federation and the League agreed that the rest of the day can be played. The day had started badly for Fuenlabrada. The club doctor stayed in Madrid and also one of the footballers, Alejandro Sotillos, the only one who showed symptoms of suffering from the disease. Neither two staff members traveled, these as a precaution.













Five isolated

Five Fuenla players will remain in A Coruña

The Fuenlabrada expedition will return to Madrid on a charter flight in the next few hours, but the five infected, asymptomatic players will remain isolated in A Coruña. Throughout the late night, different clubs from the Second showed their displeasure at playing because they understood that the postponement of Riazor’s game corrupted the competition.