Deportivo-Fuenlabrada postponed due to twelve positives from Covid in the Madrid team

The Second ended in the worst possible way. Two hours before the start of the last day of the silver category of Spanish football, the worst nightmare, which was able to dodge the football of the First Division, came true and exploded in the face of Javier Tebas, the president of the League, whose tenacity had managed to make reality what seemed little less impossible: to complete a championship that in March seemed mortally wounded by the Covid-19.

The news was announced at seven in the afternoon and fell like a bomb: twelve members of the Fuenlabrada, including seven players, had tested positive for coronavirus. Although there were voices that proposed that the game be played with the 16 footballers that were available to Fuenla, a pact was soon imposed between the League and the Federation with the consent of the CSD to postpone the game, but that the rest of the game be played. scheduled day.













A late decision

Suspended one hour from the start

The postponement caused little less than chaos. Although there was only one hour left for the ball to roll in the rest of the fields, several of the teams involved in the ascents and descents, including Rayo and Elche, proposed that the whole day be suspended because they understood that there had been to respect at all costs the principle of playing at the same time so as not to adulterate the competition. To this position the Depor was added with vehemence.

The results of the day further fueled the spirits of those who felt disadvantaged. The victories of Albacete and Lugo reduced Numancia and Deportivo to Segunda B, this one without the need for the pending match. Rayo’s victory in Santander did not allow him access to sixth place, which was provisionally for Elche.





The rejection of the postponement of the whole day

The League said to protect global health and integrity

The League rejected the proposal for a general postponement arguing that “this solution is the one that best protects the health of footballers and the overall integrity of the competition.”

To finish poisoning it all the Depor-Fuenlabrada happened that it was the only decisive match for both the promotion and descent positions. Fuenlabrada was the team that occupied the fourth place of access to the playoffs to go up to Primera and the historic Deportivo was in relegation positions.













The contagion

Seven footballers with coronavirus

Although the League claimed yesterday to have complied with all protocols, everything that surrounds Deportivo-Fuenlabrada can be considered a real bungling. Fuenlabrada learned that one of its players had tested positive for Covid-19 on Saturday, opted to isolate it and yesterday morning, at 8.30am, carried out PCR tests on all its players. Then the team flew to Galicia. The results of the PCR were known at 4pm and it was conclusive: six other players were infected. The doctor, who was also, as a precaution had stayed in Madrid.

At 21:15 the Fuenlabrada issued a statement in which he stated that “we have complied with all the protocols and all those who tested positive for medical tests have had no symptoms.” From there a war of communiqués broke out, with all the clubs involved outraged. El Rayo, the most combative, claimed to take legal action. “They force us to play under threat of loss of points and Fuenlabrada does not. Deferring Deportivo’s game and not ours seriously damages our interests ”.





The critics

Press releases against the decision not to postpone the whole day

Elche and Deportivo itself expressed themselves in a very similar way. Deportivo supported his claim with a press conference by his coach, Fernando Vázquez: “I express total opposition to the situation we are suffering because we feel very disadvantaged. We may have to play a game while being descended (This is what finally happened). The normal thing would have been to suspend the whole day. Fuenlabrada could also have played with what it has ”.









The Fuenlabrada had the intention of returning to Madrid, but the Xunta de Galicia communicated to LaLiga that the Madrid club will have to go through quarantine in Galicia since the entire team has had contact and Health forces them to be isolated to prevent the virus from spreading.





Girona

The Catalan cub has finished fifth

The League is considering playing the postponed game on July 30, and only important for Fuenla who needs a point to unseat Elche. In that case, the playoffs for promotion to Primera would be played on the 2nd and 5th of August and the return on August 8th and 11th. But it will not end there. The courts await. At the moment, the only sure thing is that Cádiz and Huesca are First Class. Racing, Extremadura, Numancia and Deportivo are second B. Girona has finished fifth.







