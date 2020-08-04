Deportivo – Fuenlabrada is postponed again

The story of never ending in Second. When it seemed that the controversial game of the last day between the Deportivo and Fuenlabrada It was going to be held this Wednesday at 8:00 p.m., after the approval on Monday of the Competition Committee

, the meeting in Riazor It has been postponed again at the request of the Galician club. Everything indicates that Friday will be the chosen date.

As reported The Great Game of Cope, the A Coruña team argued that the few days to prepare for the match, making it impossible to guarantee the health protocol, are sufficient reason to displace the duel. The Deportivo squad was also on vacation and today, 24 hours after the match, they were scheduled to undergo the relevant PCR tests. Due to the absence of the majority of blue and white footballers, the Galician squad did not appear at the LaLiga tests last Monday.













Little margin

The Deportivo squad was on vacation

Despite defending at first that they were not going to present themselves to the match, since they felt disadvantaged when descending without playing, Deportivo has reconsidered and will finally play the match, although for this they have asked for more time. Until the Competition decision, the Galicians had terminated the course.

“Justice has been done by being able to finish the competition on the field, something we will do with the greatest enthusiasm,” the Fuenlabrada explained in a statement when he learned that the ball would roll in Riazor. Now, the Madrid players, who were isolated in a hotel in A Coruña to overcome the virus, will have to wait a few more days to face Deportivo.

If he scores a point against the Galicians, Fuenlabrada will rise to sixth position, the last one that gives access to promotion, and will be taken from Elche, which in recent days has attacked the Madrid team harshly. The ilicitanos consider that Fuenlabrada was "negligent" when up to 18 positives were detected within the squad, causing the party to be suspended in Riazor and the consequent chaos in the outcome of Segunda.









One of the Fuenlabrada players who remained confined in A Coruña, leaves the Finisterre hotel facilities after being discharged. (Cabalar / EFE)



If the people of Madrid definitely enter the fight for the last promotion spot, they will have less preparation time for the playoff semifinals against Zaragoza. LaLiga reported that the promotion will start with the first semifinal on August 13 and the second will start on August 20.








