Deportivo does not show up for LaLiga PCR tests

Another twist to the infinite controversy in the SmartBank League. The inspector of LaLiga went to the Abegondo Sports City this Monday to submit to tests PCR to the players of the Deportivo de la Coruña with the intention of playing the postponed match against the Fuenlabrada next Wednesday, but the A Coruña squad did not show up.

In this way, the Galician club complies with its threat, since upon the notice of the employer for the testing of the coronavirus, it replied that they did not comply “with the protocol or the situation of the competition” as stated by the Competition Committee . Deportivo had already expressed its intention not to appear at the match against Madrid, since they felt harmed.













They follow through on the threat

It should be remembered that the duel of the last day in Riazor was postponed due to several positives for coronaviruses in Fuenlabrada and, due to the rest of the results of the day, Deportivo fell mathematically to Segunda B. The A Coruña, in the mouth of its president, Fernando Vidal, and his coach, Fernando Vázquez, have expressed on more than one occasion their outrage at the management of LaLiga.

Given the conflict created, Deportivo had asked that the match be given for won and has advocated an expansion to 24 teams for the next season in the Second, as the RFEF has exceptionally proposed. LaLiga has not spoken out before the Federation’s presented solution, although it had previously been against the measure.

The president of the sport, Fernando Vidal, and the former president of the club, Augusto César Lendoiro. (EFE)



The postponed match, however, has also affected the noble zone of the table, since Fuenlabrada is one point from the playoff zone. The club from the south of Madrid, with more emphasis on its squad, has demanded the dispute of the match, especially when LaLiga granted the last playoff spot to Elche.









The Fuenlabrada footballers remained asylees in a hotel in A Coruña due to the positive for coronavirus of up to 18 members of the staff. Once the virus was overcome, the club has insisted on the match dispute. The president of LaLiga, Javier Tebas, has always exonerated Fuenlabrada of the situation, assuring that he had always followed the protocol of the competition, and if there is any irregularity, the leader has established himself as the only person responsible.





Elche, the most vehement

The lack of a solution has led to the complaint of several teams, both from the bottom of the table and from the top, with threats to go to court, but the most vehement has been Elche, which in a statement dismissed “Negligent” to Fuenlabrada. For their part, the people of Madrid, faced with the accusations, warned the illegal immigrants with settling the matter before the courts.

One of the Fuenlabrada players who remained confined in A Coruña, leaves the Finisterre hotel facilities this Sunday after being discharged. (Cabalar / EFE)













.







