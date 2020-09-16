Denver consummates the comeback and challenges the Lakers

The Denver Nuggets They have done it again. After losing 1-3 in the semifinals of the NBA Western Conference consummated the comeback with a solvent victory (98-111) in a seventh game where Nikola Jokic he gave a recital again before some disappointing Los Angeles Clippers, who miss the opportunity to get into a conference final for the first time in their history.

Those from Colorado once again demonstrated their mettle against a very fragile Californian team that ended up devoured by the pressure. Those of Doc Rivers sent with solvency in the first half, as has happened in other losses, but after the break the wrist began to seize the stars of the Clippers.









Kawhi Leonard, who finished with 25 points and eight rebounds, and Paul George, author of 33 points and six rebounds, had a poor 2 of 18 shooting from the field during the second half. A drag that the Nuggets took advantage of to advance on the scoreboard and manage the advantage intelligently until the final horn.

Totally different was the performance of the Nuggets stars. Jokic finished the game with 34 points, 14 rebounds and seven assists with a 59% accuracy while Jamal Murray finished with 21 points and five rebounds as well as an excellent 69% accuracy in his shots to the basket.









For the second consecutive eliminatory the Nuggets come back from an adverse 3-1. In the first round of the playoffs they found themselves on the ropes against the Utah Jazz of Donovan Mitchell but at the hand of Murray they managed to overcome. Both comebacks show the great competitive level of Michael Malone’s pupils, who will now face the Los Angeles Lakers of Lebron James and Anthony Davis in the conference final.

For its part, the final of the Eastern Conference began with surprise. The Miami Heat, who have only lost one playoff game, beat the Boston Celtics after two overtimes (117-114). A block from Bam Adebayo to Jayson Tatum with two seconds remaining confirmed the victory of the Florida team in the Orlando bubble.

In the Heat team, the Slovenian Goran Dragic stood out with 29 points but the key was the strength of Erik Spoelstra’s pupils, who overcame an excellent start from the clovers, who came to command by 13 points, and won a game that could fall for either team. In the Celtics, Tatum stood out with 30 points and 14 rebounds and Marcus Smart, who finished with 26 points.







