Denigrating cartoon of Marion Rousse and Alaphilippe sparks controversy

The popular French public television cycling analyst, the ex-runner Marion rousse, has reacted with logical indignation to being caricatured in the newspaper

L’Humanité

, naked in bed interviewing Julian Alaphilippe, her current romantic partner. Rousse reacted on Twitter: “Disappointed, L’Humanité each time it takes its name worse. It is necessary not to have the least respect for women, for women, to reduce six years of sports analysis on television to this level ”.

L’Humanité has announced that it will no longer accept contributions from the cartoon’s author, the cartoonist Espé, and has also fired the author of the text that accompanied the drawing, a former cycling coach of controversial reputation, Antoine Vayer.









As a result of Rousse’s complaint on social networks, an avalanche of criticism has been unleashed. Elisa Madiot, niece of director Marc Madiot and press representative in sports media has commented that it is a “sexist, degrading and vulgar” humor. Eurosport journalist Laura Meseguer wrote: “Totally shameful. This has nothing to do with you, Marion, but with their irresponsibility and sick minds. L’Humanité, the journal of social justice … ha! I can’t understand how this has a place in the media ”.

The French newspaper has removed the drawing and made its excuses on social media: “We fully share the outrage at this drawing. We have quickly unpublished it. It is contrary to the values ​​of L’Humanité, which promotes the dignity of human beings and feminist combat. We beg Marion Rousse to excuse us for this lack of control. “

For his part, Espé, who published his first collaboration in the newspaper, commented: “I feel sad, sad, sad. The newspaper has made its excuses, the drawing has been erased and I stop working to L’Humanité. My objective was not to hurt, at all, there was no bad intention, it was just a cartoon … When a drawing is not understood it is a mistake, but I would never have thought that this could reach these proportions ”.









Instead, Vayer, who writes a daily chronicle of the Tour in L’Humanité where he usually associates any cyclist feat with doping, he has defended the drawing on Twitter, establishing a parallel with the cartoons of Charlie hebdo. Then you have closed the account.







