Del Bosque: “Our victory was a sign of modernity”

The first word that comes to mind when you quote Vicente del Bosque (69 years) is consensus. The 2010 coach lives with the noise of football and society, but always bets on harmony. He is proud of what he has achieved, but above all of the respect and admiration that his team aroused.

Ten years later, what is the first thing that comes to mind?

That they have passed very quickly and that life goes on, and later, that, in a country that is so modern, football came together to also demonstrate that it was a symptom of that modernity. I will always remember the win, but also why we did it. Also, I have to admit that we were lucky.









What were the keys?

We did things very well and the triumph was the consequence of factors that helped Spanish football rise to the top, such as the training of coaches, the facilities we have, the work that has been done with young people and, ultimately , the structure of Spanish football. I think I must say, and more at this time, that Ángel María Villar (ex-president of the Spanish Federation) was an important man in this job for so many years, just like his general secretary, Jorge Pérez. They were key figures in the transformation.

Four crosses disputed Spain and the four surpassed them 1-0. Paradoxical considering that it was an attack team.

We had the lines together, we pressed further or later depending on the circumstances and we had good possession, but we lacked a bit of depth. But these tournaments demand what we really did well.





Euphoria contained

“With Iniesta’s goal I had the good sense to maintain an emotional balance so that the team could play the final minutes with the head”





Vicente del Bosque

Spanish coach in the 2010 World Cup







Taking into account the history of disappointments that Spain brought, the first day arrives and they lose with Switzerland. How did you handle the setback?

We were not prepared for that defeat, but we reacted well. The speech we gave was even with the decisions we made. We told the players that they had done an impeccable classification and that we had a style and we did not change anything. On the second day we played almost with them and we continued with the same idea, which was our hallmark. We did not give any lurch, and that was the best of our management.









You declared the next day that if you were still a player you would want to be like Busquets.

We had confidence in Busquets, there was an opinion against us playing with the double pivot Busquets-Xabi Alonso. From Barcelona it was requested that Xabi not play, and from Madrid, that Sergio did not. It was a very substantial match for our game. They thought about the team. We needed them.

Spain had never played in a World Cup final. Did you experience it as a pressure or as a historical opportunity?

As a historical opportunity. We were in a position that all of us who lived there from years ago would have signed.

Vicente del Bosque and the World Cup. (Europe / EP)



He did not express his emotions much, but after marking Iniesta, how did he manage to maintain his temper?

It was nothing prepared. This is a sport of emotions, but I had the good sense to maintain an emotional balance so that the team could play the final minutes with the head and that we did not jeopardize the victory. It was the moment of tranquility and knowing how to play.









Confess, how many times have you seen the final?

Well, I have seen her whole now in these days of confinement. I have seen the 2010 World Cup and the 2012 Euro Cup. Seeing them over time and knowing the result makes a colder assessment. It gives me the impression that we did things quite well and also that we were lucky at times, and I do not say that to the detriment of the players.

From the sociological point of view, a consensus was generated around the selection and the selector. Is that one of the things you are most proud of?

Yes, because the majority was in favor of a Spanish soccer team that represented us. There was a healthy intention that all or almost everything support the team. In these years I have visited all the provinces of Spain and I have been able to verify the great level of support that team had.





About the selection of the present

“We will be fighting with the best. They will always have the reference of what we did in the sense that nothing is impossible ”





Vicente del Bosque

Spanish coach in the 2010 World Cup







In circumstances like the current ones of the pandemic, do you think you have to look in that mirror, go back to that spirit?









Well without a doubt. We would have to transfer that spirit of harmony and of speaking well of the adversary and of having a healthy intention of fighting in a difficult moment in order to have a better country and a better society every day.

Weeks ago he criticized some words that Vox said about 8-M and the pandemic. Does it bother you that someone tries to appropriate Spanishness in a certain way?

There are things in life that should unite us all, and at this moment, with the dramatic situation that has been experienced and with great uncertainty, society has endured with great loyalty. In these circumstances there would have to be a greater union in every way to try to get ahead. There will be time to analyze whether there have been things that have been done wrong or not. You have to be fair and value what has been done well and criticize the bad, but with a little order and prudence.

Del Bosque in 2010 with the World Cup when the team arrived in Madrid. (Dani Duch)













He has never stopped being a Real Madrid player, but from that Real Madrid he has achieved the respect of the vast majority. How is this done?

Well, it must be so. I was 36 years in a club that shaped me for life and I defend it and I will always defend it. But first I defend soccer, which is a passion and an emotion for me. In recent years I could have spent my time on a radio station or in a newspaper giving my opinion and I have stayed on the sidelines because I don’t want to lean towards anyone. I want to be as neutral as possible, but always from a Real Madrid feeling. We should all be from some team, right?

Has a player of the time called you for the anniversary?

No, but I have an extraordinary personal appreciation for everyone. They were our heroes and I carry them in my heart. The other day Valdano said that the Argentines have a WhatsApp group of players who were world champions. It wouldn’t hurt to have it. But I have not seen or spoken to anyone.

How do you see the future of the Spanish team in the medium term?

We will be fighting with the best. They will always have the reference of what we did in the sense that nothing is impossible.







