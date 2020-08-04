De Jong: “I have very good feelings for the Champions League”

Frenkie de Jong has regained the illusion in the last weeks. After getting injured in Mallorca on the return of football, the Dutchman reappeared in the final stretch of the League and is now preparing for the return of the Champions League. “I have very good feelings. I was very disappointed when I got injured but I was comfortable when I played minutes in the last games and now I’m getting more ready for Saturday”, The midfielder said on Tuesday in statements to Barça TV.

According to the former Ajax soccer player, the team has loaded batteries after losing the League and that gives him hope. “Normally you have two or three days to prepare a match but now we have had two weeks. We have had more time than them to prepare for the match but they have been competing until the last weekend. Although all this will not have a real impact. We have to win and pass the tie”.















De Jong admitted that it will not be easy. “Naples is a very difficult opponent, with talent and a lot of discipline. In the first leg we tied but it cost us a lot. They put quite a few footballers behind the ball. We have to do better to win ”, analyzed the Dutchman.

As for the new format, with a final phase in Lisbon with a single match De Jong sees it “as a great opportunity to win the Champions League in four games but also as a greater difficulty for the higher-ranking teams, since the theoretically a little lower rivals can surprise you in one match ”. De Jong stressed that the part of the table that Barcelona goes “is the most difficult”.







The midfielder believes that the team will overcome the losses due to the sanction of Busquets and Arturo Vidal and regretted the absence of the public. “It seems strange to play like this and more in a Champions League game, where there is always more atmosphere.”







