De Bruyne plus Eric plus 150, by Santi Nolla

Neither Messi should leave for free while he has a contract nor will anyone pay 700 million euros of the clause. Those are two certainties that the barcelonismo has assumed. President Bartomeu wants Messi to stay at FC Barcelona and is convinced that with Koeman he can find the project that Leo believes he has not had. However, the Argentine footballer ends his Blaugrana stage and wants to close this cycle. It has not been done well, but we must look forward.

Bartomeu’s position can be understood, since as long as a footballer has a contract, only those who want the club leave Barça. The power struggle between clubs and stars is reactivated. PSG was very clear with Neymar: he did not leave. Neither could Pogba get out of his golden cage at United nor Mbappé go to his white dream. But Messi insists on leaving. The pulse can end in the courts, with Leo staying a year or with a negotiated exit. The clubs that love Leo do not see the first one since they will not risk having to pay 700 million euros one day, which is the price of the clause. Bartomeu only sees the second and Messi wants to go free. A negotiated exit is a good approach.





Bartomeu wants Messi to continue at Barça but there are good proposals to make to City that would be worth it

Leo cannot expect to leave for free. Barcelona fans would not understand it. His advisers were already wrong on June 9. It wasn’t difficult. That day they should have sent a notification to the club that they were leaving and allowed two months to talk. It is not understood how they did not. They then broke up with a burofax, and then said they wanted to talk. What do you want to talk about if you think your contract has already expired? Bartomeu will offer the renewal to Messi when he meets his father without any exit clause while he is away.

If the City is the place chosen by Messi, Barça could negotiate the transfer in exchange for De Bruyne, Eric García and 150 million. It would be an interesting operation for the blaugrana and for Manchester, who would also lighten a powerful payroll to give entry to Messi’s. The Mahrez and Gabriel Jesús thing is another division. The problem is that Barça is not willing to negotiate, it does not want Messi to leave and end up reinforcing a rival in the current football industry. The pulse is powerful. Koeman waits for Messi and Leo looks out. What would be more worrying is that this information was true in which City would have promised to pay a transfer premium to Messi of 250 million euros if Leo arrived for free. That would sound fatal: that neither City nor Messi wanted to pay Barça. In Manchester they have not confirmed it. Not denied.



