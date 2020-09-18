Danish Kragh Andersen adds his second victory on the Tour

Danish Soren Kragh Andersen escaped at Champagnole conquered his second victory in the Tour de Francia 2020 and third for the Sunweb. She did it with a devastating attack on the rest of the fugitives who accompanied her and who stared at each other without anyone coming out after the cyclist. When they realized that the winning horse was gone, it was too late. Kragh Andersen matches two stages with Wout van Aert, Caleb Ewan and Tadej Pogacar.

The last stage in line contested normally (missing only the time trial and the festive closing of Paris) it seemed for many kilometers that it could end in a massive sprint, but everything changed in the final part. After many kilometers of little battles without substance and a long escape by Frenchman Rémi Cavagna, the stage shot up about 30 from the finish line. It was when a group of 12 escapees settled, whom the platoon already considered impossible. There were Peter Sagan and Sam Bennett (supported by his teammate Dries Devenyns) in their fight for the green jersey, but also Luke Rowe for Ineos, Oliver Naesen (Ag2R), Jasper Stuyven (Trek), Greg van Avermaet and Matteo Trentin, the third contender for the regularity classification by the CCC, Jack Bauer and Luka Mezgec (Mitchelton) and finally a duo of the Sunweb, Niklas Arndt and Soren Kragh Andersen, the winner in Lyon. Not a Spaniard, in which it was possibly the last option to win a stage that has resisted since the success of Omar Fraile in 2018.









Kragh Andersen’s forceful attack also avoided the sprint among the sprinters of the group of escapees, who had to fight in any case for the second place of the day. Bennet entered ahead of Sagan and Trentin and has the green jersey ever closer.

The group of the first of the general came whistling calmly and with a delay of just over seven minutes, but earlier, in the early part of the day, they rolled at high speed. Carlos Verona explained it at the finish line: “It has made me harder, especially psychologically, than the Pyrenees and the Alps. We went very fast until it calmed down ”, referring to the consolidation of the final break with the green jersey applicants ahead.

Two stages from the end, casualties accumulate and there are already less than 150 competitors. In the case of this nineteenth stage, two riders who did not start should be registered: the Austrian Michael Gogl (NTT) and the Biscayan Jonathan Castroviejo (Ineos). Then, already in the race, another Austrian, Lukas Pöstlberger (Bora), retired. Two more Austrians remain on the Tour and thirteen of the seventeen Spaniards who started in Nice. In addition to Castroviejo, Rafa Valls, Ion Izaguirre and Mikel Nieve left days ago.













