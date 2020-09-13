Danish Andersen taunts sprinters in Lyon

Danish Soren Kragh Andersen surprised the sprinters and took the victory with 15 seconds of income over the peloton at the goal of Lyon, final point of the fourteenth stage of the Tour de France 2020. Andersen thus signed the second stage of the Sunweb, after the one won two days earlier by the Swiss Marc Hirschi. There were no changes in the general, although the main group only consisted of about fifty units, as a result of a high pace throughout the day and the difficult finish in the access to the goal in Lyon. “I have no words, I had dreamed of this, but it is always difficult to make it come true. What madness! ”Declared the winner. “I knew he had good legs although of course you don’t know how the others are doing. I have suffered, but they have suffered too ”.









The stage started with the absence of Romain Bardet, whom tests carried out on Friday at the last minute detected a concussion. The situation of the French Ag2R rider was complicated when he returned to the hotel, as the team manager Vincent Lavenu recounted: “When we were returning to Clermont Ferrand asked us to stop and he vomited. As we had already planned a scan, so we headed straight to the hospital. He had some problems, he was moving slower than normal ”. The Tour doctor who treated the cyclist during the stage explained: “We did not prevent him from continuing in the race because he had no clinical symptoms. What he was telling us was consistent and he had no problems getting back on the bike and regaining his place in the peloton ”. Bardet’s condition is satisfactory, but a rest is imposed for the Ag2R rider.

On the road between Clermont-Ferrand and Lyon, the escape of the Swiss Stefan Küng, from the Groupama, and the Belgian Edward Theuns, from the Trek, was recorded. On the climb to Col del Béal, the only second of the day (more than 100 kilometers from the finish line), Küng left his fellow adventurer behind and left alone. But throughout the day the peloton kept an attentive pace as Peter Sagan’s Bora wanted to eliminate Irishman Sam Bennett, the bearer of the green jersey. The added balance was that they entered the two fourth category heights of the final section of approach to Lyon with the squad reduced but grouped and with sprint prospects.









However, the attacks in the final kilometers were constant and level. Lennard Kämna tried for Bora, then Thomas de Gendt and also Julian Alaphilippe, but there was regroupment until Sunweb came into play decisively. It was Hirschi first, about 4 kilometers from the finish, but the final blow came from his teammate Kragh Andersen, 3 kilometers from the finish. He took a precious income, he already had 8 seconds 2 kilometers from the end and the indecision of the chasing group did the rest.













