Dani Alves: “Messi needs to be well covered and now he is not”

From Brazil, where at 37 he defends the jersey of the Sao Paulo, Dani Alves He has reviewed the always dense news surrounding FC Barcelona. Setién’s team lost the league on Thursday to Osasuna, a game after which Leo Messi exploded and targeted various levels of the club. The Brazilian winger has been sympathetic to his former partner and has supported him.

For Alves, who has granted an interview to the program Tot Gira de Catalunya Ràdio, “everyone has the feeling that Messi He is pulling the car at all times and he is also human ”. The Brazilian perfectly understands the anger of the Argentine after falling to Osasuna: “What Messi is is a born winner and he does not like to lose, so when he loses it is normal that he gets angry because he wants to always win, as it happens to me.”















Dani Alves

Sao Paulo player







One of the phrases that has attracted the most attention in Messi’s latest speeches is the one that refers to “this is not how we can win the Champions League” in clear reference to the erratic game of Barça. Alves is clear about what happens to the Barça team: “From the outside you can see many things and I feel that they lack support. He is a unique player but to compete and win important things he needs to be well wrapped up and I think that at the moment he is not. ”

The bahiano defender reviewed several proper names of the current azulgrana. One of them is that of his compatriot Arthur, who has been transferred to Juventus. “I have heard many things but the only truth is that he has not asked me for advice before signing for Juventus. He is a piece of player who could have done great things, recently he was the new Xavi and now they sell him. To clarify some things for me ”, he asked.

Dani Alves will wear a different number this season (Franck Fife)













Alves, who has acknowledged that he tried to convince Neymar to return to Barça during his time as teammates at Paris Saint-Germain, is hopeful with Xavi’s return one day to the Camp Nou As coach: “It will be version 3.0 of Barça.”

Finally, on the title won by Real Madrid, the versatile Brazilian considers that “it was Barça who lost the League that Madrid won. Of course, Madrid is a stronger team psychologically and grows in difficult times.







